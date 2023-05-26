Entrepreneur Shivam Shukla Welcomes Digital Transformation To His Hotel

Building a social media presence for brands and companies has become more important than ever. At the same time, it is crucial to keep up with social media trends to engage and reach a wider audience. Especially in the hospitality industry, social media marketing has become the need of the hour as customers pay attention to blogs, reviews and ratings before making any decision. Paying minute attention to these details, entrepreneur Shivam Shukla is putting his best foot forward to make his work reach a larger audience.

Shivam brings an experience of ten years in the hospitality industry. In 2013, he entered the industry by working with his father. Determined to build an extravagant hotel and facility management chain in India, he has welcomed many innovations in business operations. Under his leadership, he started his first restaurant named Shukla’s Kitchen in 2014. During the same time, the social media wave took over everyone, and the entrepreneur realized the need for marketing their businesses in the digital ecosystem.

Currently, Shivam Shukla is working as a director of Cutting Edge Hotel Consultant Pvt. Ltd. In 2016, the company took over Hotel Florence in Raipur. Acquiring the hotel was a turning point in Shukla’s career. Eventually, he expanded his team and established restaurants, pubs, marriage halls and other events for customers.

Speaking about going the digital way, Shivam revealed, “I had foreseen the growth of online marketing for business in 2015. Besides taking a digital approach to reach our target audience, we implement traditional marketing methods too. It has been of utmost importance to market a business properly to sustain in this competitive environment.”