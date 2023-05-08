Epic Stories: The Company Revolutionizing The Art Of Wedding Photography

New Delhi: Epic Stories Photography and videography company - Epic Stories, a division of Kreative Kult Private Limited, has been making waves in the wedding photography industry with its stunning captures and creative ideas. Based in Mumbai, India, the company was founded by Himanshu Patel, a talented photographer who has made a name for himself in the world of celebrity weddings. The company recently won the prestigious Runner WSA2022 award for Wedding Filmmaker of the Year.

Epic Stories has captured the hearts of many celebrities, including TV star Dalljiet Kaur, who recently tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel. The company's pictures of their star-studded wedding were shared on Instagram by Dalljiet herself, who praised Epic Stories for capturing all of the emotional moments of her special day. "My life story captured in absolutely gorgeous mehendi by @mehendiiekta," she wrote.

TV actress Shivaleeka Oberoi also entrusted Epic Stories with capturing her wedding day. She married Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak, and the company's stunning photographs of the event were highly acclaimed.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera also chose Epic Stories to shoot their haldi ceremony, and the company delivered yet another breathtaking set of photos.

Himanshu Patel, the founder of Epic Stories, has built his company around the idea of capturing every moment of a couple's special day. The company offers wedding photography and videography services, as well as pre-wedding shoots. Its team of experienced photographers, designers, filmmakers, and creative directors work together to make every wedding ceremony special and unforgettable.

Patel's passion for photography began when he was studying engineering in Indore. Despite being placed in a well-known company after graduation, he followed his heart and made photography his profession. His father's support was crucial in convincing him to pursue his dreams. "I think you have to be skilled in what you do. Nothing is done just by thinking, one has to work for it," he said.

Epic Stories' success is a testament to Patel's hard work and dedication. The company has worked with many artists, including Yuvika Chaudhary, Shweta Tripathi, Prince Narula, and Karishma Tanna, and has even traveled abroad to shoot for many international projects. Patel believes that privacy is important for celebrities, and ensures that all of his clients' special moments are captured with utmost care and discretion.

Patel believes that inspiration is key to good photography, and that following one's passion is the best way to become a skilled photographer. He did not attend any photography classes, instead learning everything he knows through his passion and dedication. Patel also stresses that one does not need an expensive camera to take good photographs. Basic understanding and knowledge of the manual mode on a phone camera can result in beautiful captures.

Epic Stories has proven time and again that it is more than just a wedding photography company. Its focus on creativity, passion, and skill has earned it a reputation as one of the best in the industry. With each wedding it captures, Epic Stories adds another chapter to its epic tale of love and romance.