Evening snack recipe alert! Here is the EASIEST way to make Aloo Peanut Cutlets

New Delhi: I love potatoes. You love potatoes. Everyone loves potatoes. Funny, right? But for me, if there’s any food or ingredient that I can die for is the one and only potato. Be it Masala dosa, aloo ka parantha, samosa or even burger, these are my go-to foods whenever I am hungry only because they have stuffing of potato. However, I also keep trying new dishes made using Aloo. Today, I am gonna talk about Aloo Peanut Cutlet.

It is a lip-smacking recipe that you can relish during a 9-day Navratri fasting. For this recipe, you will need boiled potatoes, crushed peanuts, water chestnut flour and other spices. To serve with the cutlets, you will also need mint chutney. Willingly or unwillingly, people end up consuming deep-fried food, which obviously is unhealthy.

This cutlet recipe needs only 1-2 tbsp ghee to get pan-fried. This Navratri, bookmark this recipe to try at your home and do not forget to let us know how it turns out to be.

INGREDIENTS

Boiled potato

Water chestnut flour

Dry mango powder

Black salt

Crushed peanuts

Cumin powder

Red chilli powder

Ghee

How to cook

Take some boiled potatoes and peel them. Place them in a bowl and mash them properly. Mix crushed peanuts, salt, red chili powder, dry mango powder, cumin powder and water chestnut flour and add them to boiled potatoes. Add a little amount of water and mix well with your hands. The dough is ready. Take small portions and flatten them to convert them into tikkis. Put 1-2 tbsp ghee on a non-stick pan and place the tikkis on it. Leave them for cooking and flip them around to cook on the other side as well. Wait until they turn golden brown.

Enjoy! Your tikkis are ready.