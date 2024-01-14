Events Across India: January Full Of Festivals In 2024, Check List Of Shows

As we step into the vibrant canvas of 2024, India is seen as a cultural haven, hosting a myriad of events that promise to captivate and exhilarate. From the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene landscapes of Goa, every corner of the nation resonates with the anticipation of unforgettable experiences. Be it the rhythmic beats of music festivals, the contagious laughter echoing through comedy specials, or the runway showcasing the latest in fashion, India is set to become the stage for diverse and exciting happenings. Here's a short guide through the kaleidoscope of events that taking place across in the coming months.

1. Jimmy Carr Live - Terribly Funny

Brace yourselves for a night of non-stop laughter as Jimmy Carr, the legend from the UK's hottest Netflix comedy special of 2021, takes the stage in Delhi. With fresh and never-heard-before jokes, Carr is set to bring the house down. Secure your tickets for a guaranteed ROFL experience!

When: 19th January 2024

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium, Delhi

Timings: 7:30 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 799 onwards

2. Music and Masala Fest ft. Parmish Verma

Get ready to groove to the beats of Parmish Verma at the Pacific Music and Masala rooftop night. This event promises killer Tapas and a musical experience that should be on everyone's 2024 bucket list.

When: 20th January 2024

Where: Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka

Timings: 5 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 399 onwards

3. Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Join the laughter riot as Anubhav Singh Bassi serves up fresh jokes and hilarious stories at World Street, Omaxe Faridabad. Book your tickets now for a night of non-stop laughs and epic fun!

When: 19th January 2024

Where: World Street Omaxe, Faridabad

Timings: 6:30 PM

Price: Rs 999 onwards

4. Ajio Luxe Wkend 2024

Anaita Shroff Adajania, Aparajita Jain and other artists curate a luxurious weekend of fashion and art, featuring international and homegrown labels. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the fusion of fashion and artistic vitality.

When: 12-14 January 2024

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Timings: All day

Price: Free

5. Lollapalooza India 2024

India's maximum city will light up with one of the world's most popular music festivals. The line-up includes global icons like Sting and Jonas Brothers, along with a mix of local and international artists.

When: 27-28 January

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Price: Undisclosed

6. Anoushka Shankar Live In India

Classical music enthusiasts, rejoice! Anoushka Shankar, the celebrated sitar player, will grace India with her presence, delivering tunes from her new album and other popular titles.

When: 31 January 2024

Where: Sirifort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex

Timings: 8:00 pm onwards

Price: Rs 1000 onwards

7. Goa Sunsplash 2024

Join the vibrant music community at Goa Sunsplash, featuring live bands, handcrafted sound systems, a flea market, and more. Headliners include Anthony B, Queen Omega, Iration Steppas, General Levy, Sir Spyro & Killa P.

When: 13th & 14th January

Where: antiSOCIAL Goa, Gawdewada Rd, Morjim, Goa

Timings: 11 PM

Price: Rs 3450

8. Kanan Gill Experience - India Tour 2024

A double bill featuring the hilarious Kanan Gill awaits you at the Music Academy, Chennai. One evening, two events - a comedy experience you wouldn't want to miss.

When: January 28

Where: Music Academy, Chennai

Timings: 7:30 PM

Price: Rs 799 onwards