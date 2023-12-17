Events In Delhi-NCR: December Full Of Events For Delhiites Ahead Of New Year, Check List

Explore a refreshing array of activities in Delhi-NCR this weekend, steering clear of the usual mall and café routine. As autumn ushers in a delightful climate, seize the opportunity to revel in outdoor experiences. December, with its festive charm, unfolds a tapestry of engaging events ranging from musical extravaganzas to art exhibitions. If you're on the lookout for an exhilarating year ending experience, we've curated a list of fantastic events that you might want to explore and pencil into your calendar. Whether your inclination is towards music, art, or something in between, there's a little something for everyone.

ZOMALAND

Witness the grandeur of Zomaland's 4th edition, a spectacular blend of live entertainment, delectable food, captivating games, and pulsating music. Mark your calendar for this extravaganza orchestrated by Zomato Live.

When: 16 to 17 December

Where: JLN Stadium, Gate No. 2

Entry: INR 699

December in Delhi promises more than just malls; immerse yourself in captivating music concerts featuring both local and international talents. These are just glimpses of the vibrant exhibitions enriching the city's cultural landscape.

Pet Fed Delhi

Calling all pet enthusiasts! Pet Fed Delhi, India's largest pet festival, is beckoning you and your furry companions. Engage in thrilling competitions, fashion shows, and expert master classes. Be a hero by adopting a furry friend. Secure your spot for a perfect outing with your pet!

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

When: 16th and 17th December 2023

Timings: 11 AM to 9 PM

BFF New Year's Eve

Bid farewell to the year with a bang at BFF New Year's Eve. Dance the night away with a star-studded lineup featuring Kanika Kapoor, Mankirt Aulakh, and Akhil Sachdeva. Let the music and dazzling light show usher you into 2024!

Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Gurugram

When: 30th - 31st December 2023

Timings: 2 PM Onwards

Chaman Chatora - Gaurav Kapoor’s Comedy Special

Laugh your heart out at Gaurav Kapoor's live comedy special, 'Chaman Chatora,' featuring the crowd-favorite comedian. Brace yourself for an evening of non-stop entertainment and laughter.

Where: Select CityWalk, Saket (29th Nov), Vegas Mall (01 and 16th Dec), & Auro Kitchen And Bar (18 Dec)

When: 29th November - 18 December 2023

Timings: 7:30 PM (29th Nov), 8 PM (1st Dec), 6 PM (16th Dec), 9 PM (18th Dec)

Vir Das MindFool India Tour

Embark on a roller coaster of laughter with Vir Das as he brings his impeccable comedy timing and observational humor to Delhi. Catch him live this December!

Where: Sirifort Auditorium

When: 23rd - 24th December 2023

Timings: 8 PM to 10 PM

Great Indian Sneaker Festival

Step into the limelight at the Great Indian Sneaker Festival, where over 5,000 limited-edition shoes await. Immerse yourself in the latest trends, edgy styles, and high fashion over two days of continuous revelry in the vibrant urban culture.

Dates: December 22 to December 24

Venue: Ambience Island, Gurgaon

Address: DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122022

Ouinch Ouinch: Happy Hype

Join the Swiss Dance Collective, Ouinch Ouinch, as they embark on their debut tour across major Indian cities. The production, 'Happy Hype,' invites you to "let go and dance" at various venues from December 20th to December 24th, 2023.

- 20th December 2023: Boxout Wednesdays, Auro Kitchen & Bar, New Delhi

- 23rd December 2023: Serendipity Arts Festival, Old GMC Complex, Goa

- 24th December 2023: Soho House, Mumbai