Festive recipes 2022: Try this Yummy MUSHROOM RISOTTO recipe

 Try out this special recipe for the festive season by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:16 PM IST
  • The festive season is here and needless to mention, it is all about food, family, laughter and celebrations.
  • While you must have come across various recipes to delight your taste buds, I am sure you have missed out on western flavour of food.

New Delhi: The festive season is here and needless to mention, it is all about food, family, laughter and celebrations. While you must have come across various recipes to delight your taste buds, I am sure you have missed out on western flavour of food. Thus, in order to add some western taste to your taste buds, here we have bought the recipe for creamy Italian rice dish which is popularly called risotto.

Risotto is an Italian dish g a starchy prepared using a short grain rice like arborio. The dish requires butter and freshly grated Parmesan to add up to its creamy flavor. However, the recipe we are going to discuss in the story is not a regular risotto but Mushroom risotto. This festive season, try making this delicious recipe curated by Manoj Kumar Pandey who is a Partner Chef at The Piano Man.

Ingredients                                                     

  •  Olive Oil   
  •  Arborio rice               
  •  Shallots                      
  •  White wine
  •  Black mushrooms dry            
  •  Button mushrooms                 
  •  Portabella                               
  •  Chicken stock
  •  Parmesan                               
  •  Parsley                                   
  •  Butter                                 
  •  Lemon, juice                                      
  •  Salt
  •  Pepper                                                
  •  Caramelized pan jus                          
  •  Balsamic vinegar
  •  Rich Demi Glace

Method of Preparation:

  • Heat the oil in a pan.
  • Add shallots and hot sauté till clear.
  • Add mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes.
  • Add the white wine and allow top boil.
  • Add the rice and stir well.
  • Reheat by adding 50 ml chicken stock at a time till rice is hot, mushrooms cooked and the mixture is a creamy consistency.
  • Add butter, lemon juice, parmesan grated, parsley and seasoning, mix well over heat.
  • Serve and when serving squeeze out a little caramelized pan jus and top with parmesan shaving.s

Caramelized Pan Jus

Reduce the balsamic to 20-30 ml, add the demi glace. Simmer and strain. Store in a squeeze bottle

