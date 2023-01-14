topStoriesenglish
Food expert Aditya Wanwari shares 3 tips one must remember while starting their restaurant!

Aditya reveals that, like any normal person, he also had second thoughts while taking such a big plunge from his successful career as a DJ to becoming an entrepreneur. 

  • Aditya reveals that, like any normal person, he also had second thoughts while taking such a big plunge from his successful career as a DJ to becoming an entrepreneur.
  • The first few years were tough as he faced failure and had to start from scratch. But no setback broke his spirit.

New Delhi: When people are passionate and dedicated, they can change their lives in no time. 28-year-old Aditya Wanwari from Mumbai was a DJ by profession. However, he decided to make a big switch in his career and founded Toast Inc. Today, Aditya owns several restaurants in Mumbai under his company. Some of Aditya’s restaurants in the city are Donna Deli, Baodim, Foodlez, Shy, Demy and several others.

Aditya reveals that, like any normal person, he also had second thoughts while taking such a big plunge from his successful career as a DJ to becoming an entrepreneur. The first few years were tough as he faced failure and had to start from scratch. But no setback broke his spirit. 

After seeing good and bad days in his entrepreneurial journey, Aditya Wanwari has learned a lot. He knows what works and what won’t work while running a restaurant. The entrepreneur was asked what tips he would like to give if he wanted to start a restaurant. Aditya shared 3 important points one must be careful about while starting their eatery.

Aditya Wanwari shares 3 things to remember before starting their new restaurants:

1. Restaurants are Capex-heavy. They must be prepared financially to take care of those Pre-opening expenses. One should also have a decent amount of working capital post-opening.

2. Location is key. The entrepreneur must check on his demographic and accordingly choose the place, decide on the cuisine, the correct price point and the ambience accordingly. 

3. Restaurant business is tough. There are days when customers can complain about you and your business. One must be mentally prepared to accept the heat and yet accept it with a smile. Each lunch and dinner service is important. The competition is high, and we must treat each customer well to build loyalty. Customer acquisition is inexpensive initially as people love to try new places, but retaining that customer is essential.

