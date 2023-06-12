From Cooking Oil to Cattle Feed: Exploring Kute Group's Leaders

The Kute Group is a conglomerate that has been operating in India for over 70 years, with a core purpose of "Keeping Mankind Happy." The company has established itself as a leader in diverse industries and sectors, including Edible Oils and Solvents, Milk and Dairy products, Coconut Oil, Cotton Seeds Oil Cake, Peanut, Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions, Polymer, and Techno steel, Games & IT, Auto Engineering, Ginning & Pressing, Cloths & Garments, Trading Business, Petroleum Filling, Pharmaceuticals, Agro & Warehousing, Hospitality business among others. The Kute Group is known for its commitment to providing quality products and services with an innovative approach to create value for all its stakeholders.

Founded in 1950 in the Beed district of Maharashtra, The Kute Group is currently guided by Mr. Suresh Dnyanobarao Kute, the founder and CMD, and Mrs. Archana Suresh Kute, the MD. The Kute Group's USP is closely linked to its tagline of "Keeping Mankind Happy." All of the company's actions and choices are focused on enhancing people's quality of life worldwide and promoting happiness through its high-quality products and exceptional services.

Today, The Kute Group is one of the strongest market leaders in India, striving to spread happiness by serving quality services and products to its customers.

The Kute Group is known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Its leading brands include Tirumalla Edible Oils, the premium cooking oil brand with popular film actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar as its brand ambassadors. “Good MorninG’s” by The Kute Group Dairy, a milk and dairy products manufacturer with popular actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its brand ambassador, Tirumalaa Coconut Oil, a premium coconut oil brand with popular actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as its brand ambassador, Tirumalaa Agro, a premium cattle feed manufacturer with popular actor Nana Patekar as its brand ambassador and Tirumalaa Gold, a premium edible oil brand for south region with popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia as it brand ambassador.

Its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility sets it apart from its competitors, and its innovative products and services have earned it a strong reputation in the market. With Mrs Archana Suresh Kute at the helm, The Kute Group is poised for continued success and growth and is an inspiration to other companies looking to make a positive difference in the world.