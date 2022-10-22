From indulgent delicacies to handcrafted cocktails, 5 places where you can kickstart the festive celebrations

New Delhi: The festive season is the best time of the year! We all enjoy the holidays we get and the best way to celebrate it is with some cocktails. Amazing food and drinks are the best partners for everyone at every Diwali party. This festive season, try these top cocktails gardens to make your party worth it!

Ivoryy Cocktail Garden

Nestled in Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar, Ivoryy hopes to create unforgettable experiences for your tribe over ambrosial meals. It flaunts an intimate yet chic vibe through its design sensibilities - Gazebos and sofas placed under the picturesque embrace of trees surrounded by lush greenery and the musical call of birds. The rooftop space embraces the sweet rays of the sun and the scent of dusk, as you explore a magnificent melange of Mediterranean, European and Asian delicacies and unique pouring notes through a plethora of handcrafted cocktails.

Address: T- 540, Panchshila park, Malviya Nagar road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110017

Copper Chimney

A contemporary Indian restaurant brand with 50 years of legacy, Copper Chimney is winning hearts and palates through its iconic original recipes since 1972. Enjoy a delectable meal with your family this festive season; curated with hand-picked spices sourced from select farms, and featuring its melt-in-your-mouth kababs marinated over 8 hours & curries that are made from scratch and cooked fresh for each order.

Address: Copper Chimney, 11, CyberHub, Opp. Starbucks

The Chatter House

The Chatter House Delhi If your friends & family love bonding over unique handcrafted cocktails, The Chatter House Delhi is the place for you! A relaxed gastropub where the music is moody, the vibe is perky, the food is offbeat and the drinks are aspirational. At Chatter, the idea is not to have a dimly-lit, loud pub with an elbow room-bereft dance floor, but a relaxed space with comfortable seating where the food is as important as the drinks, and as the company, you want to kick back with and enjoy.

Location: Nehru Place & Khan Market, Delhi

Cosy Box, Delhi

The Cosy Pavilion is a place for conversations that are leisurely. A cozy setting to house intimate chats and pop-ups on art, culture, and everything in between! Lights echo off chrome accents, while plush seating allows guests to really tuck into an evening (or afternoon) of revelry. A slick, modern bar is roomy enough to wait while they prep your table. The drinks menu has old favorites like the Paloma Negra and the special Cosy trademark - a candy bar with candy-flavored shots.

Location: One Golden Mile, Delhi