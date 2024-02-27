From Starters To Desserts: 3-Course Protein-Packed Recipes By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor For A Healthy Family Brunch

From delicious yet healthy starters that awaken your taste buds to delightful desserts that leave you craving for more, we've got you covered. A spread of delicious dishes, each bursting with flavour and goodness, bringing your family together for a memorable meal. So, roll up your sleeves, and gather your loved ones. Here are 3 easy-to-make to make recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that are sure to create magic in the kitchen to please everyone at the table.

Broccoli & Pista Soup

INGREDIENTS

20-25 small florets of broccoli

1 cup Pistachios

2 tbsps olive oil

2 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 medium onion, chopped

Salt to taste

3 cups vegetable stock

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ cup milk

Fresh cream for drizzling

Olive oil for drizzling

Red chilli flakes for garnish

Slivered Pistachios for garnish

Toasted baguette slices to serve

INSTRUCTIONS

PREPARATION TIME: 10-12 minutes

COOKING TIME: 15-20 minutes

1. Heat olive oil in a non-stick deep pan.

2. Add garlic and onion and sauté till translucent.

3. Add broccoli and sauté for a few seconds. Add Pistachios and salt and mix well.

4. Add vegetable stock and mix. Let it come to a boil and continue to cook for 10-12 minutes. Switch the heat off and blend it to a fine mixture using an electric hand blender.

5. Place the pan back on heat. Add crushed black peppercorns and milk and mix well. Cook for a minute.

6. Drizzle fresh cream, and olive oil, and sprinkle red chilli flakes. Garnish with slivered Pistachios and serve hot with toasted baguette slices.

Citrusy Burrata & Pista Salad

INGREDIENTS

100 gram pomelo, peeled, cut into segments and further cut into triangles

2 medium orange, peeled and cut into segments

100 grams fresh Burrata

¼ cup Pistachios

Mixed lettuce leaves (arugula, romaine and lollo rosso) as required

Red radish slices as required

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Microgreens for garnish

Balsamic reduction for drizzling

DRESSING

1 tbsp mustard paste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

PREPARATION TIME: 10-15 minutes

COOKING TIME: 0-5 minutes

1. To make the dressing, whisk together mustard paste, lemon juice, maple syrup, salt, crushed black peppercorns and extra virgin olive oil in a bowl.

2. Thickly slice the fresh Burrata.

3. Take the lettuce leaves in a large bowl. Add pomelo and orange segments and gently toss. Drizzle some of the prepared dressing and lightly mix.

4. Arrange the salad on a serving plate. Place the pomelo and orange segments on the sides. Place the burrata slices and arrange some red radish slices. Sprinkle some roasted Pistachios.

5. Sprinkle crushed black peppercorns and garnish with micro greens. Drizzle balsamic reduction and serve immediately.

Pick Me Up Pista Bomb

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Pistachios

¼ cup brown sugar

1 cup rolled oats, toasted

1 cup puffed amaranth (rajgira)

¼ cup honey

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

INSTRUCTIONS

PREPARATION TIME: 15-20 minutes

COOKING TIME: 5-10 minutes

1. Dry roast Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Switch the heat off and allow it to cool slightly.

2. Put the roasted American pistachios in a food processor jar and process to a coarse mixture.

3. Heat a non-stick pan. Add brown sugar and 2 tbsps water and cook till the sugar melts.

4. Add rolled oats, puffed amaranth, and coarsely processed pistachios. Add honey and cinnamon powder and mix till well combined. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool slightly.

5. Take small portions of the mixture with greased hands and roll each portion into a ball. Serve.