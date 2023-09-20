Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indulge In Guilt-Free Sweets This Ganeshotsav With 4 Organic Modak Recipes
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with guilt-free, organic modak recipes, embracing a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to this beloved festival.
The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here, filling the air with a lot of devotion and the delicious aroma of traditional modaks. We now have yet another justification for all health-conscious foodies to happily partake in the age-old custom of preparing modaks.
Making healthy Modak at home is simple if you change a couple of the components. So let's go on a culinary adventure that combines the best of tradition and health in a single delicious bite.
Baked Khoya Modak
Check out this tasty baked modak recipe by Chef Nikhil Rastogi at Unox.
INGREDIENTS
- 200 gms Unsweetened Khoya
- 50 gms Mixed nuts
- 50 gms Sugar
- 10 gms Cardamom powder
- 5 strands Saffron
- 1 Tbsp Warm milk
- Ghee
METHOD
- Grate the khoya, finely chop the nuts and immerse the saffron strands in warm milk
- Now Heat up a skillet
- Add khoya to it and gradually add the sugar
- Let the khoya melt and cook.
- Add the finely chopped nuts, cardamom powder and saffron strands and let it become a solid mass
- Let it cool for some time.
- Now grease the Modak moulds with ghee and fill them up with the mixture.
- Hold it tight for a couple of minutes and take them out carefully.
- Now place these modaks on a baking tray.
- Pre-heat the oven at 200 degrees.
- Once the oven is preheated, place these Modaks inside the oven at 180 degrees for 7 minutes.
- They shall achieve nice even coloring and will crisp up as well.
- Plate it up nicely and offer it to the Lord Ganesha.
RAGI MODAK
You can make healthy Ragi Modak in Godrej Microwave in just a few minutes.
INGREDIENTS
• 1½ cup Ragi Flour
• 1½ cup Water
• Salt to taste
INGREDIENTS FOR STUFFING
• 2 tbsp Ghee
• 1 cup Grated Coconut
• ¾ cup Grated Jaggery
• ½ cup Sesame Seeds
• ¼ tsp Cardamom Powder
METHOD OF PREPARATION
Take a microwave oven-safe glass flat bowl, add ragi flour and salt, mix well, and cook for 4 minutes in micro mode. Keep mixing the flour after every 30 seconds to roast it well.
Take water in another oven-safe bowl and boil the water for 2 minutes. Then slowly add the water to the roasted flour little by little. At the same time keep mixing it with a spatula to make soft dough. Knead the dough until it becomes soft without any lumps. Make small lemon-sized balls by dividing the dough into equal sizes and keep it covered with a damp cloth.
For the stuffing, in another bowl, add ghee and sesame seeds, mix it all well and cook for 1 minute. Add coconut powder and jaggery, mix it well and cook for 4 minutes. Stir after every minute to get better results. Now, add cardamom powder, mix well, and allow the mixture to cool.
Now make small-sized balls of the ragi dough for ease of stuffing and keep it aside.
Take a modak mould and grease it with a brush of oil from inside. Stuff a lemon-sized ball into it. Press and set by making a hole in the center. Add the coconut and sesame stuffing inside and press it gently. Now, seal the bottom with a little more ragi dough. Gently take it out from the mould and arrange it on a microwave-oven safe idli plates.
Take a microwave-oven safe wide bowl, pour one cup of water in it and boil water for 2 minutes. Then, arrange the idli plates and place it in the hot water bowl, cover with lid and steam these modaks for 5 minutes in micro mode. Set to cool and serve.
DRY FRUITS & NUTS MODAK
A dessert recipe made during Ganesh Chaturthi by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava at 'Cho Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar', is also very healthy, nutritious and tasty recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 50 gm Roasted almonds
- 80 gm Roasted cashewnuts
- 50 gm Roasted walnuts
- 40 gm Soaked Raisins
- 35 gm Pistachios
- 150 gm Dates Puree or Deseeded Fresh
- 30 gm Dry apricots
- 50 gm Anjeer
- 100 gm Ghee
- 3 gm Eliachi powder
- 10 gm Honey
METHOD
- Take a Pan or Kadhai and roast the nuts on a medium flame without changing too much the color of the ingredients, should be lightly golden.
- Do the same with all the nuts one by one and keep them separately for cool down.
- Once they are cooled, make the Powder in the food processor.
- Soak the dry fruits like anjeer, apricots, fresh dates in water for 10 mins.
- Once dry fruits are little soft, remove them from water and Pat dry and chop them.
- Add the dry fruits in the food processor and make a puree.
- Transfer the ingredients into the kadhai or Pan again, add ghee and rest of the nuts and dry fruits mixture and cook a bit with cardamom powder and honey added into it. fry for 3 -4 mins until all dry fruits come together, it’s a ghee rich recipe and start making modaks when they are warm because after completely cooled down, they will start falling down in crumbles.
- Now Mix all the ingredients into a big bowl and mix them well so that all flavors get absorbed by all ingredients.
- Take the Modak mould and grease them with ghee, now press the mixture evenly into the mold and remove excess mixture from the sides of the mould.
- Let the Modak set in the Mould and then U can take it out and serve.
CHOCOLATE MODAK
This tasty chocolate modak recipe shared by Chef Md. Naushad at Orange Room is all about at-home sweetness.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 Cup Cashew
- 1/4 Cup Pistachio
- 1/2 Cup Desiccated coconut
- 1 tbsp Dry Rose Petal
- 2 tbsp Condensed Milk
- 200gms Dark Chocolate
METHOD
- Blend dry Rose Petal using pulse mode
- Add dry fruits mixture in a mixing bowl
- Add condensed Milk
- Combine well and roll into small balls
- Melt chocolate using double boiler method
- Add molten chocolate in silicon modakmould
- Add dry fruits mixture in center
- Cover it with more chocolate, tap to even
- Refrigerate until set
Live Tv