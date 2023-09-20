Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indulge In Guilt-Free Sweets This Ganeshotsav With 4 Organic Modak Recipes

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here, filling the air with a lot of devotion and the delicious aroma of traditional modaks. We now have yet another justification for all health-conscious foodies to happily partake in the age-old custom of preparing modaks.

Making healthy Modak at home is simple if you change a couple of the components. So let's go on a culinary adventure that combines the best of tradition and health in a single delicious bite.

Baked Khoya Modak

Check out this tasty baked modak recipe by Chef Nikhil Rastogi at Unox.

INGREDIENTS

200 gms Unsweetened Khoya

50 gms Mixed nuts

50 gms Sugar

10 gms Cardamom powder

5 strands Saffron

1 Tbsp Warm milk

Ghee

METHOD

Grate the khoya, finely chop the nuts and immerse the saffron strands in warm milk

Now Heat up a skillet

Add khoya to it and gradually add the sugar

Let the khoya melt and cook.

Add the finely chopped nuts, cardamom powder and saffron strands and let it become a solid mass

Let it cool for some time.

Now grease the Modak moulds with ghee and fill them up with the mixture.

Hold it tight for a couple of minutes and take them out carefully.

Now place these modaks on a baking tray.

Pre-heat the oven at 200 degrees.

Once the oven is preheated, place these Modaks inside the oven at 180 degrees for 7 minutes.

They shall achieve nice even coloring and will crisp up as well.

Plate it up nicely and offer it to the Lord Ganesha.

RAGI MODAK

You can make healthy Ragi Modak in Godrej Microwave in just a few minutes.

INGREDIENTS

• 1½ cup Ragi Flour

• 1½ cup Water

• Salt to taste

INGREDIENTS FOR STUFFING

• 2 tbsp Ghee

• 1 cup Grated Coconut

• ¾ cup Grated Jaggery

• ½ cup Sesame Seeds

• ¼ tsp Cardamom Powder

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Take a microwave oven-safe glass flat bowl, add ragi flour and salt, mix well, and cook for 4 minutes in micro mode. Keep mixing the flour after every 30 seconds to roast it well.

Take water in another oven-safe bowl and boil the water for 2 minutes. Then slowly add the water to the roasted flour little by little. At the same time keep mixing it with a spatula to make soft dough. Knead the dough until it becomes soft without any lumps. Make small lemon-sized balls by dividing the dough into equal sizes and keep it covered with a damp cloth.

For the stuffing, in another bowl, add ghee and sesame seeds, mix it all well and cook for 1 minute. Add coconut powder and jaggery, mix it well and cook for 4 minutes. Stir after every minute to get better results. Now, add cardamom powder, mix well, and allow the mixture to cool.

Now make small-sized balls of the ragi dough for ease of stuffing and keep it aside.

Take a modak mould and grease it with a brush of oil from inside. Stuff a lemon-sized ball into it. Press and set by making a hole in the center. Add the coconut and sesame stuffing inside and press it gently. Now, seal the bottom with a little more ragi dough. Gently take it out from the mould and arrange it on a microwave-oven safe idli plates.

Take a microwave-oven safe wide bowl, pour one cup of water in it and boil water for 2 minutes. Then, arrange the idli plates and place it in the hot water bowl, cover with lid and steam these modaks for 5 minutes in micro mode. Set to cool and serve.

DRY FRUITS & NUTS MODAK

A dessert recipe made during Ganesh Chaturthi by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava at 'Cho Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar', is also very healthy, nutritious and tasty recipe.

INGREDIENTS

50 gm Roasted almonds

80 gm Roasted cashewnuts

50 gm Roasted walnuts

40 gm Soaked Raisins

35 gm Pistachios

150 gm Dates Puree or Deseeded Fresh

30 gm Dry apricots

50 gm Anjeer

100 gm Ghee

3 gm Eliachi powder

10 gm Honey

METHOD

Take a Pan or Kadhai and roast the nuts on a medium flame without changing too much the color of the ingredients, should be lightly golden.

Do the same with all the nuts one by one and keep them separately for cool down.

Once they are cooled, make the Powder in the food processor.

Soak the dry fruits like anjeer, apricots, fresh dates in water for 10 mins.

Once dry fruits are little soft, remove them from water and Pat dry and chop them.

Add the dry fruits in the food processor and make a puree.

Transfer the ingredients into the kadhai or Pan again, add ghee and rest of the nuts and dry fruits mixture and cook a bit with cardamom powder and honey added into it. fry for 3 -4 mins until all dry fruits come together, it’s a ghee rich recipe and start making modaks when they are warm because after completely cooled down, they will start falling down in crumbles.

Now Mix all the ingredients into a big bowl and mix them well so that all flavors get absorbed by all ingredients.

Take the Modak mould and grease them with ghee, now press the mixture evenly into the mold and remove excess mixture from the sides of the mould.

Let the Modak set in the Mould and then U can take it out and serve.

CHOCOLATE MODAK

This tasty chocolate modak recipe shared by Chef Md. Naushad at Orange Room is all about at-home sweetness.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 Cup Cashew

1/4 Cup Pistachio

1/2 Cup Desiccated coconut

1 tbsp Dry Rose Petal

2 tbsp Condensed Milk

200gms Dark Chocolate

METHOD