Gulab Jamun To Lotus Biscoff, Baskin Robbins' New Range Of Traditional Flavours Will Make You Fall In Love With The First Bite

New Delhi: Baskin Robbins, everyone’s favorite ice cream brand that’s been serving happiness in a scoop to India since 1993, is introducing an Indian Mithai-based dessert for the first time in India: a Gulab Jamun ice cream, as well as a Gulab Jamun sundae. Along with that, the brand is also launching four types of Cheesecake Sundaes, which is again a first for Baskin Robbins India. This new menu features fun and intriguing flavours for you and your entire family. This holiday season, the brand will spoil you with its dessert selections.

Baskin Robbins' new campaign is themed #SpoiltForChoice, with a wide range of new items (both Indian and International). The menu is so decadent and delicious that customers of various ages, with varied tastes, and with different palates will have something to look forward to every time they visit the parlor.

Gulab Jamun is one of the most popular traditional desserts in India and not one person you will see, who doesn't like it but what happens when you mix it with ice cream? It has a major blast in your mouth. The Gulab Jamun Sundae is your everyday dessert as well as a luxury addition to the special menus.

Next comes the Cheesecake Sundae, it makes your bite so soft and creamy that it automatically melts as soon as it touches the tongue. Isn't that the best thing about a cheesecake and now with Baskin Robbins new launch, you can get the same pleasure in ice cream as well.

Billionaire’s Chocolate ice cream is a blast of chocolate in your mouth, mind and even heart. This flavor has a rich taste of dark chocolate, it's like a billion chocolates are busting in your mouth. And last, but not at all the least, Lotus Biscoff ice cream. Don't we all just love this flavor in pastries and cakes? Baskin Robbins has taken the taste to another level by turning this iconic flavor into ice cream and you are gonna fall in love with it at the first bite.

About the new launches, Aleesha Desai, Sr. Brand Manager, Baskin Robbins says, “We are thrilled to announce the release of our new menu, just in time for the festive season. The new Gulab Jamun ice cream and sundae, as well as the cheesecake sundaes are fantastic additions to the menu and will soon be available at every Baskin-Robbins location. We promise, everyone who visits us will be #SpoiltForChoice given the expansive menu!”

The new desserts are an extraordinary addition to an already vast menu at Baskin Robbins. The brand currently offers ice cream cakes, slushes, thick shakes, and an assortment of sundaes along with 31 premium ice cream flavours, making Baskin Robbins the ultimate dessert destination! All of the brand’s offerings are made with premium ingredients, are 100% vegetarian, and are made with cow milk.