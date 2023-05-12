'Gypsy' Star Dinesh Golan's Real Music Is Back With Another Viral Track 'Pent Coat'

New Delhi: Dinesh Golan's 2021 established music label, Real Music, has revolutionized the Haryanvi music industry with its distinctive regional and contemporary music blend. Their recently released song, 'Pent Coat,' is poised to continue this legacy and leave an enduring impact on the audience.

Dinesh Golan's Real Music is back with another Viral track, "Pent Coat" following the success of "Gypsy."



The previous mega-hit from Real Music, "GYPSY (Balam Thanedar)," has received more than 300+ million views on YouTube. Dinesh Golan's appearances in hit songs from the label, such as "Bullet" and "Balam Bhartar," have also received millions of views and established a distinct fan base for him. The label's most recent release, "Pent Coat," is certain to be yet another big hit thanks to its record of success. The expectation and energy encompassing the arrival of the song is a demonstration of Real Music's success and impact on the Haryanvi music industry.



The song has the potential to become yet another Real Music hit because of its distinctive combination of traditional and contemporary music. The music label's dedication to elevating regional music to the forefront and pushing its boundaries is truly admirable and will undoubtedly continue to shape the industry's future.