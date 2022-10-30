topStories
NewsHalloween
HALLOWEEN 2022. HALLOWEEN RECIPES

Halloween 2022: Add these spooky dishes to your menu this year!

Try these horribly delicious recipes this Halloween curated by Chef Rahul Khare who is a corporate executive chef at The Finch.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Halloween 2022: Add these spooky dishes to your menu this year!

Halloween 2022: Looking for a creppy dish to serve your relatives this Halloween?  Need a horribly lip smacking dish to for your Halloween dinner menu? From scary pancakes and mummified hot dishes, these halloween foods have it all to scare up your appetite. Here are some Halloween recipes that you can whip up this year.

Death by chocolate recipe

Ingredients

Mud Cake                             1 portion

Chocolate sauce                   100 gm

Almond Crumble                  30 gm

Strawberry                            10 gm

Red Current                          10 gm

Australian grapes                 5 gm

Whipping Cream                  20 gm

Method

  • Cut the mud cake in to two.
  • Pipe the bottom of the cake with the whipping cream and keep the top on it.
  • Wrap the cake with the acitate sheet hold it with the tape.
  • Arrange the apple crumble on the plate as shown in the picture.
  • Garnish the plate with the help of cherries, mousse and grapes.
  • Make the chocolate sauce hot with the help of microwave.
  • Served with hot chocolate sauce.

Screaming spicy arrabiata recipe                                                                       

Ingredients

Pasta blanched                                                          200 gm

Garlic Peeled                                                             7 gm

Olive Oil                                                                    15 gm

Salt                                                                             2 gm

BLACK PEPPER                                                      1 gm

Oregano                                                                     5 gm

Parmesan Cheese                                                          7 gm

Red Sauce                                                                  200 gm

Basil leaves                                                                    5 gm

Fried basil                                                                      2 gm

Chilli flakes                                                                    2 gm

Red bellpepper                                                            10 gm

Yellow bellpepper                                                       10 gm

Capsicum                                                                     10 gm

Yellow corguette                                                           5 gm

Broccoli                                                                        10 gm

Green corguette                                                            5 gm

Garlic bread                                                                   2

Method

  • Heat the pan with oil and add the vegetable in it.
  • Add garlic and chili flakes let the chili flakes leave its spicyness in the pan.
  • Add red sauce to it and add vegetable stock to it.
  • Season the sauce with salt, crushed black pepper and oregano.
  • Boil the pasta in the boiling water seasoned and add oil to it to prevent sticking of pasta.
  • Toss boiled pasta in the sauce toss it all the pasta get coated incely.
  • Finish it with parmesan cheese and butter.
  • Toast the garlic bread under salamander and apply garlic butter to it.
  • Garnish the pasta with parmesan cheese and chop parsley.
  • Served with two pieces of garlic bread.

Zombie cigar rolls recipe

Ingredients:                                                          

SRIRAJA CHILLI SAUCE 570ML                                  5 gm

SWEET CHILLI SAUCE                                               10 gm

CORNFLOUR                                                              15 gm

SUNFLOWER REFINED OIL                                       50 gm

CHILLI CHEESE CIGAR WANTON                               6 gm

HOUSE SALAD                                                            20 gm

Method

  • Heat the oil in heavy bottom pan.
  • Drop the cigar rolls in the oil and deep fry them till its become golden brown.
  • Make sure the cheese stuffing inside the cigar is melted.
  • Toss the house salad in the french dressing and keep it aside.
  • Mix the sriraja sauce and the sweet chili sauce together.
  • Arrange the cigar rolls as shown in the pic with house salad and sweet chili sauce in a ramiken.
  • Garnish with edible flower and baby radish slices.

Live Tv

halloween 2022. halloween recipeshalloween foodrecipes for halloweenDeath by Chocolate

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series