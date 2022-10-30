Halloween 2022: Add these spooky dishes to your menu this year!

Halloween 2022: Looking for a creppy dish to serve your relatives this Halloween? Need a horribly lip smacking dish to for your Halloween dinner menu? From scary pancakes and mummified hot dishes, these halloween foods have it all to scare up your appetite. Here are some Halloween recipes that you can whip up this year.

Death by chocolate recipe

Ingredients

Mud Cake 1 portion

Chocolate sauce 100 gm

Almond Crumble 30 gm

Strawberry 10 gm

Red Current 10 gm

Australian grapes 5 gm

Whipping Cream 20 gm

Method

Cut the mud cake in to two.

Pipe the bottom of the cake with the whipping cream and keep the top on it.

Wrap the cake with the acitate sheet hold it with the tape.

Arrange the apple crumble on the plate as shown in the picture.

Garnish the plate with the help of cherries, mousse and grapes.

Make the chocolate sauce hot with the help of microwave.

Served with hot chocolate sauce.

Screaming spicy arrabiata recipe

Ingredients

Pasta blanched 200 gm

Garlic Peeled 7 gm

Olive Oil 15 gm

Salt 2 gm

BLACK PEPPER 1 gm

Oregano 5 gm

Parmesan Cheese 7 gm

Red Sauce 200 gm

Basil leaves 5 gm

Fried basil 2 gm

Chilli flakes 2 gm

Red bellpepper 10 gm

Yellow bellpepper 10 gm

Capsicum 10 gm

Yellow corguette 5 gm

Broccoli 10 gm

Green corguette 5 gm

Garlic bread 2

Method

Heat the pan with oil and add the vegetable in it.

Add garlic and chili flakes let the chili flakes leave its spicyness in the pan.

Add red sauce to it and add vegetable stock to it.

Season the sauce with salt, crushed black pepper and oregano.

Boil the pasta in the boiling water seasoned and add oil to it to prevent sticking of pasta.

Toss boiled pasta in the sauce toss it all the pasta get coated incely.

Finish it with parmesan cheese and butter.

Toast the garlic bread under salamander and apply garlic butter to it.

Garnish the pasta with parmesan cheese and chop parsley.

Served with two pieces of garlic bread.

Zombie cigar rolls recipe

Ingredients:

SRIRAJA CHILLI SAUCE 570ML 5 gm

SWEET CHILLI SAUCE 10 gm

CORNFLOUR 15 gm

SUNFLOWER REFINED OIL 50 gm

CHILLI CHEESE CIGAR WANTON 6 gm

HOUSE SALAD 20 gm

Method