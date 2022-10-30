Halloween 2022: Add these spooky dishes to your menu this year!
Try these horribly delicious recipes this Halloween curated by Chef Rahul Khare who is a corporate executive chef at The Finch.
Halloween 2022: Looking for a creppy dish to serve your relatives this Halloween? Need a horribly lip smacking dish to for your Halloween dinner menu? From scary pancakes and mummified hot dishes, these halloween foods have it all to scare up your appetite. Here are some Halloween recipes that you can whip up this year.
Death by chocolate recipe
Ingredients
Mud Cake 1 portion
Chocolate sauce 100 gm
Almond Crumble 30 gm
Strawberry 10 gm
Red Current 10 gm
Australian grapes 5 gm
Whipping Cream 20 gm
Method
- Cut the mud cake in to two.
- Pipe the bottom of the cake with the whipping cream and keep the top on it.
- Wrap the cake with the acitate sheet hold it with the tape.
- Arrange the apple crumble on the plate as shown in the picture.
- Garnish the plate with the help of cherries, mousse and grapes.
- Make the chocolate sauce hot with the help of microwave.
- Served with hot chocolate sauce.
Screaming spicy arrabiata recipe
Ingredients
Pasta blanched 200 gm
Garlic Peeled 7 gm
Olive Oil 15 gm
Salt 2 gm
BLACK PEPPER 1 gm
Oregano 5 gm
Parmesan Cheese 7 gm
Red Sauce 200 gm
Basil leaves 5 gm
Fried basil 2 gm
Chilli flakes 2 gm
Red bellpepper 10 gm
Yellow bellpepper 10 gm
Capsicum 10 gm
Yellow corguette 5 gm
Broccoli 10 gm
Green corguette 5 gm
Garlic bread 2
Method
- Heat the pan with oil and add the vegetable in it.
- Add garlic and chili flakes let the chili flakes leave its spicyness in the pan.
- Add red sauce to it and add vegetable stock to it.
- Season the sauce with salt, crushed black pepper and oregano.
- Boil the pasta in the boiling water seasoned and add oil to it to prevent sticking of pasta.
- Toss boiled pasta in the sauce toss it all the pasta get coated incely.
- Finish it with parmesan cheese and butter.
- Toast the garlic bread under salamander and apply garlic butter to it.
- Garnish the pasta with parmesan cheese and chop parsley.
- Served with two pieces of garlic bread.
Zombie cigar rolls recipe
Ingredients:
SRIRAJA CHILLI SAUCE 570ML 5 gm
SWEET CHILLI SAUCE 10 gm
CORNFLOUR 15 gm
SUNFLOWER REFINED OIL 50 gm
CHILLI CHEESE CIGAR WANTON 6 gm
HOUSE SALAD 20 gm
Method
- Heat the oil in heavy bottom pan.
- Drop the cigar rolls in the oil and deep fry them till its become golden brown.
- Make sure the cheese stuffing inside the cigar is melted.
- Toss the house salad in the french dressing and keep it aside.
- Mix the sriraja sauce and the sweet chili sauce together.
- Arrange the cigar rolls as shown in the pic with house salad and sweet chili sauce in a ramiken.
- Garnish with edible flower and baby radish slices.
