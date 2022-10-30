Halloween 2022: Celebrate Halloween with spooky cocktails

Halloween 2022: Everyone deserves a spooky cocktail to celebrate Halloween. It`s time to get fancy, celebrate, and spice up your at-home drinking with these intriguing cocktails!

Cocktails by Glenmorangie and Ardbeg Wee Beastie



The Witch`s Magic Mule



Ingredients:



50 ml - Glenmorangie Nectar D`Or



20 ml - Lemon Juice



20 ml - Ginger Syrup



2 dashes - Angostura Bitters



Soda Water



Method:



Take a sling glass and pour in the whisky, along with the lemon juice, bitters and ginger syrup.



Add a few mint leaves, then crushed ice, until the glass is two-thirds full.



Give it a mix, shake in more crushed ice and top with soda water.



Keep the whisky`s flavour`s front of mind with a mint sprig and a lemon slice on top.



Trick or Treat Old Fashioned



Ingredients:



45 ml - Glenmorangie Lasanta



7.5 ml - Sweet Vermouth



5 ml - Gingerbread Syrup



2 dashes - Angostura Bitters



Method:



Pour everything into a mixing glass, add ice cubes and stir for a few moments.



Strain into a chilled rocks glass, over more ice cubes, then set off the rich swirl of flavours with a spiralling lemon twist.



Cookie Monster Sour



Ingredients:



50 ml - Glenmorangie Lasanta



10 ml - Gingerbread Syrup



10 ml - Vanilla Syrup



20 ml - Lemon Syrup



2 dashes - Angostura Bitters



2 dashes - Chocolate Bitters



10 ml - Egg White



Method:



Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.



Fill the shaker with cubed ice and shake for 10-15 seconds.



Strain into a chilled rocks glass over cubed ice.



Garnish with a ginger biscuit dipped in white chocolate.



Bloody Rob Roy



Ingredients:



50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie



20ml Sweet Vermouth



2 dashes Angosutra Bitters



Orange Twist



Cherry



Method:



Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution.



Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve



Bramble Bite



Ingredients:



50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie



20ml Fresh Lemon Juice



10ml Vanilla Syrup



15ml Blackberry Liqueur



Mint Sprig



Blackberry



Method:



Add Ardbeg, lemon juice and syrup to a stemmed water goblet half-filled with crushed ice.



Muddle a little before adding more crushed ice.



Drizzle with blackberry liqueur and garnish with a mint sprig and blackberry



Bubble Beast



Ingredients:



50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie



15ml Nocino



30ml Acidulated Carrot Juice



5ml Tonic Syrup



60-90ml Soda Water



1 pinch salt



Basil



Saffron



Method:



Add all liquid ingredients to a collins glass, gently stir and then add ice.



Top with soda water before garnish.



Cocktails by Belvedere & Hennessy



The Lakeside



Ingredients:



40 ml - Belvedere Vodka



15 ml - Fino Sherry



25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice



25 ml - Honey Water



2 chunks - Fresh Cucumber



Method:



Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously.



Fine strain into a chilled coupette.



Garnish with fresh cucumber.



Belvedere Bloody Sour



Ingredients:



40 ml - Belvedere Vodka



30 ml - Italian Bitter Liqueur



25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice



20 ml - Honey Water



1 egg white



2 dashes - Angostura Bitters



Method:



Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white.



Add ice and shake for a second time.



Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.



The Rubin



Ingredients:



30 ml - Belvedere Vodka



20 ml - Bianco Vermouth



20 ml - Fresh Grapefruit Juice



20 ml - Fresh Orange Juice



30 ml - Cold Green Tea



Tonic Water



Method:



Add all ingredients into a spritz/wine glass.



Fill with ice and gently stir.



Top with a splash of tonic water and garnish with a wedge of Grapefruit.



Hennessy 11:11



Ingredients:



50 ml Hennessy V.S



5 ml Raw cane syrup (or demerara syrup)



1 Dash Smoked chili bitters



1 Dash Angostura bitters



1 Orange twist



Method:



Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.



Stir to chill.



Strain into a rocks glass with ice.



Garnish with an orange twist.



Hennessy zombie



Ingredients:



45 ml Hennessy V.S



15 ml Maraschino Liqueur



60 ml Enriched coconut milk (preferably organic)



3 Dashes Angostura Bitters



1 Freshly grated nutmeg



Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with very finely cracked or shaved ice.

Shake to chill.

Pour the entire shaker into a highball glass.

Top up with crushed ice.

Add the Angostura bitters.