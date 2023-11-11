Happy Diwali 2023: 6 Delicious Easy-To-Make Microwave Recipes To Add To Your Festive Celebrations

From the comforting warmth of Millet Halwa, Millet Kheer to the rich and nutty Millet Barfi, there's something to satisfy every sweet craving. The Ragi Oats Laddoo offers guilt-free indulgence, while the Millet Chivda adds a savory crunch to your Diwali celebrations. And for those who appreciate the timeless classics, the Shakkarpara brings the nostalgia of the festival.

It's that time of the year again when the festive spirit is at an all-time high! This Diwali, celebrate the festival of lights and flavors with a delectable healthy twist, Godrej Appliances has specially curated some healthy and easy-to-make ‘microwave recipes’ that are not only a treat for your taste buds but also a feast for your health-conscious soul.

So, this Diwali, don your chef's hat and indulge in the joy of cooking and savor these delectable treats that blend tradition with the flavors of a healthier, happier Diwali.

1. MILLET KHEER

Ingredients:

· 1 cup Kodo/Barnyard millet

· 4 cups Milk

· ½ cup Sugar

· 1½ tbsp Ghee

· 1 tbsp Charoli

· 1 tbsp Chopped cashews

· 1 tbsp Chopped Almonds

· 1 tsp Chopped Pistachios

· A pinch Cardamom powder

· A pinch Nutmeg powder

· Few Saffron strands

Method of Preparation:

· Step 1:- Add ½ tbsp of oil in a microwave oven safe glass bowl, add charoli, cashew, and almonds. Mix well and select micro mode, set the time for 1½ minutes, and press start to roast. (Stir twice in between). Collect all roasted ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

· Step 2:- Add 1 tbsp of oil in the same glass bowl, add Kodo/Barnyard millet in it, mix well, and roast the same for 2 minutes. (Stir twice in between).

· Step 3:- After the beep, remove and add milk and sugar, mix well, and cook for 10 minutes.

· Step 4:- Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder, mix well, and cook again for 2 minutes. Garnish with saffron strands. Serve hot.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

2. MILLET HALWA

Ingredients:

· 1 cup Barnyard millet

· 2 cup Water

· 1 cup Grated jaggery

· 2 tbsp Ghee

· ¼ cup Almonds

· 1 tbsp Raisins

· A pinch Cardamom powder

Method of Preparation:

· Step 1:- Take a microwave oven-safe wide glass bowl, add 1 tbsp of ghee, cashew, and raisins, mix well, and roast it for 2 minutes in micro mode (Stir twice in between). Collect the roasted dry fruits in another bowl and set aside.

· Step 2:- In the same glass bowl, add barnyard millet, mix well, and cook for 2 minutes. Remove the bowl and add water, mix well, and cook for 7 minutes.

· Step 3:- After the beep, remove and add jaggery, mix well, and cook again for 6 minutes. Garnish with almonds, raisins, and cardamom powder. Serve hot.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes

3. RAGI OATS LADDOO

Ingredients:

· 1 cup Roasted oats

· 2 tbsp Roasted pumpkin seeds

· 2 tbsp Roasted watermelon seeds

· 2 tbsp Chia seeds Powder

· 3 Green cardamom

· 1 cup Seedless dates

· ½ cup Milk

· 2 tbsp Ghee

· Few Roasted cashew nuts

· 1 cup Roasted ragi flour

· ½ cup Honey

For Coating:

· 2 tbsp Roasted sesame seeds

· 2 tbsp Roasted grated coconut

Method of Preparation:

· Step 1:- Take a mixer jar, add oats, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, chia powder, and cardamom, and blend into a smooth powder. Set aside.

· Step 2:- In the same mixer jar, add dates, and milk, and blend into a paste.

· Step 3:- Take a microwave oven-safe bowl, add ghee, ragi flour, oats powder, dates paste, and honey.

· Step 4:- Mix well and cook for 2 to 3 minutes (Stir twice in between). Set it aside to cool and roll into laddoos. Coat with sesame seeds and coconut. Serve.

Preparation Time: 5 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

4. MILLET BARFI

Ingredients:

· 1½ cup Roasted pearl millet (bajra) flour

· 1 cup Jaggery powder

· 1 cup Sesame seeds powder

· ½ cup Sesame seeds

· 3 tbsp Melted ghee

· A pinch Cardamom powder

· 3 tbsp Water

Method of Preparation:

· Step 1:- Take a microwave oven-safe glass bowl, add water and jaggery powder, mix well, and cook for 2 minutes (Stir twice in between).

· Step 2:- After the beep, remove and add ghee, and millet flour, mix well, and cook for 3 minutes. Stir continuously in between to combine jaggery and millet flour.

· Step 3:- Add the sesame seeds powder, sesame seeds, and cardamom powder, mix well, and cook again for 2 minutes.

· Step 4:- Add this mixture in a lightly greased square plate and spread it. Set it aside to cool. Cut it into squares and serve.

Preparation Time: 5 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

5. MILLET CHIVDA

Ingredients:

· 3 cups Foxtail millet flakes

· ¼ cup Moong dal

· ½ cup Peanuts

· 2 tbsp Oil

· 1 tsp Mustard seeds

· 2 tsp Chopped green chillies

· Few Curry leaves

· Few Cashew nuts

· ¼ cup Pumpkin seeds

· ¼ tsp Turmeric powder

· 1 tsp Red Chilli powder

· Few Raisins

· 1 tbsp Sugar

· Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

· Step 1:- Take oil in a microwave oven-safe glass bowl, add curry leaves, mustard, green chili, moong dal, and peanuts. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes in micro mode.

· Step 2:- After the beep, remove and add pumpkin seeds, cashew, turmeric powder, red chilli powder. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

· Step 3:- Add millet flakes, raisins, sugar, salt, mix well and cook again for 4 minutes. Serve warm.

Preparation Time: 5 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

6. MILLET SHAKKAR PARA

Ingredients:

· 1 cup Sorghum (Jowar) flour

· ½ cup Roasted rava powder

· 1cup Ghee

· ½ cup Cream (Malai)

· 1 ½ cup Powdered Sugar

· ½ cup Milk

· 1/8 tsp Cardamom powder

· 1 tbsp Sesame seeds

Method of Preparation:-

· Step 1:- In a bowl, add powdered sugar, ghee, cream, milk, roasted rawa, and sorghum flour, and mix well.

· Step 2:- Cover and set it aside for 30 minutes. Make two small balls of dough. Roll a puri (round) of 1 cm thickness. Cut shakkarparas of 2 cm diameter.

· Step 3:- Preheat the oven to 200⁰C for 4 minutes. Arrange all the shakkarparas on a crusty plate, place it on the grill mesh rack and keep it in the preheated oven. Select convection mode at 200⁰C, set the timer for 14 minutes, and press start (Turn once in between).

· Step 4:- After the beep, remove and set it to cool. Store them in an airtight container.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes