Happy Independence Day: Tasty Treats To Munch On This Long Weekend With Loved Ones- Recipe Inside

As we gear up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, what better way to honour the spirit of freedom than by preparing a range of Tricolour recipes that capture the essence of India's national flag.

Here are some recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

TRICOLOUR DOUGHNUTS

Ingredients:

- Flour (Maida)

- Breakfast Sugar

- Milk

- White Butter

- Salt

- Icing Sugar

- Orange color

- Green color

- Yeast

- Oil for frying

Method:

- Mix all flour, breakfast sugar, milk, yeast and salt in a bowl. Add water to make a soft dough but not sticky

- Take the dough, knead it well with butter, sprinkle some flour and keep it in a warm place for 1 hour

- For the glaze, add icing sugar, milk and mix well with no lumps. Divide the glaze in to three bowls. Let one bowl remain in its original colour, in second and third bowl, add orange and green color, respectively and mix well

- After 1 hour the dough has doubled in size, punch it and roll it 1/2 cm thickness and cut into round shape with round cutter. Again cut from center (to make it look like a doughnut) with a small cutter and keep them in a warm place for the second proving

- After 10 minutes, they have doubled in size, deep fry in hot oil on slow medium flame till they are in brown color. And let them cool.

- After cooling, coat the doughnuts in different colors.

- Take a plate, put tricolor doughnuts and serve.

TRICOLOUR COCONUT LADOO

Ingredients:

- Coconut powder

- Condensed milk

- Pinch of orange color

- Pinch of green color

- Purified butter

- Milk

Method:

- Take a pan, heat it and put purified butter.

- Add coconut powder and roast for five minutes at low flame.

- Then add milk followed by condensed milk and mix well.

- Keep stirring till you get a thick consistency

- Now divide the mixture into three parts Mix orange colour in 1 part and green colour in second part, third part is white.

- Now make ladoo with soft hands, let it settle.

- Ready to serve hot or cold as per liking.

TIRANGA PUNCH

Ingredients:

- Khus

- Water

- Orange Syrup

- Orange/Pineapple Slice

Method:

- In a mixer, add 60ml khus with 90 ml water and mix well, Pour it in a glass

- Now, mix 60 ml orange syrup with 90ml water in a mixer.

- Remember, khus and orange syrup to be mixed seperately and not together for perfect blend.

- Take a tall serving glass, pour khus water, add crushed ice and float orange syrup

- Garnish with orange or pineapple slice for a flavourful drink.