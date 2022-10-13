Have you tried these YUMMY Caramel Peanut cookies yet? Recipe inside

NewsDiwali
DIWALI 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Diwali is around the corner, and we all are prepping up for the festival. While people have begun cleaning their houses to welcome Maa Lakshmi, new clothes and yummy recipes are also one of the primary concerns for many.

However, we have got you covered. Try this Caramel Peanut Cookies recipe this Diwali curated by Chef Kris Barboza.

CARAMEL PEANUT COOKIES

Peanut cookie

300gms brown  sugar
90gms sugar
80gms water
7gms salt
300gms margarine
670gms flour
14gms baking powder
16gms vanilla extracts
500gms milk chocolate
250gms salted peanuts

 
Method

  • Cook in a pot brown sugar, sugar, water, vanilla and salt until is 70ºC.
  • Mix in a bowl flour and baking powder, add margarine.
  • Pour the syrup and mix for 2 minutes.
  • Chop the chocolate and peanuts and mix for 1 minutes more.
  • Form 85gms cookies and put in a tray with paper.
  • Bake at 190ºC during 5 minutes.

Peanut praline:

Ingredients

300gms raw peanuts

300gms sugar

1 vanilla pod

3gms salt

 Method

  • Bake raw peanuts at 165ºC until is golden brown.
  • Let it cool. Caramelize sugar with vanilla seeds and let it cool in a baking paper.
  • Blend peanuts, caramel and salt together until get a creamy texture.

Caramel :

Ingredients

100gms Sugar

50gms cream

25gms Butter

2gms sea salt

Method

  • Make a caramel from sugar with little amount of water.
  • Add the warm cream once light caramel, add butter and sea salt
  • Cook until 108OC

Cookie finished:

· Cookie · Peanut praline

· Caramel Decorate each cookie with peanut praline and caramel and peanut.

