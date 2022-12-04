Healthy everyday snacks for kids- Indian style recipes

Easy snacking options: Most parents worry about the quality of food their kids eat and oftentimes the quantity too. Snacking is important for children since they should be consuming something at every short interval so that they can be energetic and have the stamina to face the daily activities at school and play.

However this is easier said than done, parents have to run around most kids to get them to eat on time. And pleasing their taste buds is another task because a healthy quotient has to be maintained for a healthy nutrition level.

1. Vegetable cutlet (Spinach)

- Boil 4 potatoes and 1 cup of peas.

- Wash one bunch of spinach and par-boil it with a some salt.

- Pour 1 teaspoon oil into a pan, fry a half-inch ginger and 2 green chillies

- Saute all these ingredients on a medium-high flame, then transfer this to a grinder jar with some coriander leaves and blend into a smooth mixture.

- To this mixture, add red chilli powder, salt, a little garam masala and 1/4 cup of bread crumbs.

- Mix well.

- Make dough balls and flatten them into kababs or tikkis.

- Pan fry/ shallow fry these patties on a heated fry pan until brown and crisp.

- Serve hot with some ketchup or yoghurt coriander chutney.

2. Apple and oats balls

- Take 1 apple, 2 dates, 1 cup of oats, 1/2 cup of walnuts, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and vanilla extract.

- Blend these ingredients until it turns into a fine texture.

- Make small balls from this mixture.

- Roll these oat balls into coconut (powder) to coat.