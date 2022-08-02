Here are the best beer choices for you to choose this 'International Beer Day'

New Delhi: Nothing could possibly be more satisfying than a nice tall glass of a fine frothy brew on a hot & humid day, with pizza on the side and a binge-worth show on the TV screen.

As we mark International Beer Day on August 5 this year, we thought to compile for you the best beer choices available in India.

Here we have handpicked a few options on the basis of their uniqueness and popularity among Indian beer lovers. Check it out:

Six Fields

Carrying the legacy of the world's oldest beer recipe forward, Six Fields is a Belgian-style award-winning wheat beer that has received rave reviews from connoisseurs and beer lovers alike. The beer comes in two variants – Six Fields Cult and Six Fields Blanche – each exhuming perfectly-crafted flavours.

Available in pints, cans and also 5 liter kegs, Six Field Blanche boasts 4.5% abv while Six Fields Cult is the stronger version with 7.9% abv. The beer has often been adjudged a winner in blind tasting competitions.

Godfather

If you are looking for a strong and refreshing experience this international beer day, you must go for the iconic Godfather. Available in different variants namely Godfather Legendary and Godfather Super 8, it is amongst the oldest beers in the country as it was first brewed nearly 40 years ago.

While Godfather Legendary is the flagship variant, its newest variant Godfather Super 8 is the strongest beer in India with 8% abv, infused with the smoothness of malt.

Heineken

As the makers of the popular beer say, it takes 28 days to brew each Heineken, thereby assuring that it undergoes thorough quality parameters before getting chilled for serving. Born in Amsterdam and raised by the world, Heineken is amongst the most popular premium beer brands available across the country.

Touted as the world's leading premium lager, the brand has been calling itself a microbrewer for the past 140 years and currently caters to as many as 192 countries.

Bee Young

BeeYoung beer is India's first strong craft beer by Kimaya Himalayan Beverages. This barley-based homegrown brew delivers a crisp, clean yet punchy sip every time in all social settings. Handpicked ingredients by our brewer such as two-row barley from Argentina lend it the perfect maltiness while 10%sortex rice, yeast, and pure spring water from Bhakra Dam make up for invigorating flavors and smooth texture.

Corona

As scary as it might sound, Corona is one of the most flavorful beers adored by beer lovers in India. With an orange tang in its taste, Corona Extra was introduced in the US in 1979 and has only grown internationally ever since.

In response to an increasing demand for calorie-conscious beer that remains tasteful, its variant Corona Lite was launched in the late 1980s. The former comes with 4.6% abv whereas Corona Light boasts 4% abv.

Budweiser

The iconic American beer, Budweiser, is yet another name on the list of the best beer choices this International Beer Day. The medium-bodied beer with a crisp flavor, Budweiser is brewed with top-quality barley malt along with a blend of varieties of the most aromatic premium hop.

Comprising 5% abv, the other ingredients of the beer include fresh rice and filtered water. The beer was founded by Adolphus Busch, who travelled to the US from Germany in 1857, and the makers claim that they have never tampered with the original recipe. The brand has, however, introduced other variants, of which Budweiser Magnum is quite popular in India.