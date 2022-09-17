Here's your PERFECT Navratri diet-plan for weight loss!
New Delhi: The practice of fasting is not only important if viewed from the lens of culture and religion but has also scientific reasons to back its need in the modern world. Fasting helps in losing weight and toning your body too. Thus, what can be a better time for fasting than the nine-day Navratri.
The fasting, if done the right way, during these 9 days, can help you detox your body and cleanse your body. But indulging in oily and deep dried dishes could give you harmful results too. If you are looking to shed extra weight, that too, while having all the delicious, festive food, here we have compiled the list of foods that should be consumed during Navratri.
Day 1
Breakfast - Warm water with cinnamon, 5-7 soaked almonds Apple soya shake with chia seeds.
Lunch - Lauki ki sabji with kuttu rotis and coconut water
Snack - Kheera salad
Dinner - Strawberry and banana smoothie
Day 2
Breakfast - Banana lassi with sabudana, boiled potato chaat
Lunch – Samak Khichdi and curd
Snack – Sweet potato and Green tea
Dinner - Pumpkin and lauki soup
Day 3
Breakfast – Fruit with Milk
Lunch - Sauteed paneer with fruit raita
Snack – Green tea and baked chips
Dinner – Smoothie
Day 4
Breakfast – Detox water, vrat wale laddoo and one glass of almond milk.
Lunch – Samak Rice Idli with one glass of coconut water
Snack – Roasted Makhana with one cup of tea
Dinner – Smoothie
Day 5
Breakfast- Fruit shake, chia seed and 4 to 5 almonds
Lunch- Kutta aata roti with vegetable and curd
Snack – Sabudana kheer (prepared in skimmed milk)
Dinner- Singhara roti and dahi aloo ki sabzi
Day 6
Breakfast – Detox water and apple and banana shake
Lunch – Boiled potato sabzi with kuttu aata roti
Snack – Mix Fruit salad
Dinner – Sweet Potato Chaat
Day 7
Breakfast - Makhana oatmeal with banana shake
Lunch – Pineapple raita with Sauteed Palak paneer
Snack- Baked chips with lassi
Dinner – Samak rice khichdi with curd
Day 8
Breakfast – Almond milk with chia seeds
Lunch – Samak rice pulao with raita
Snack- Green tea with roasted paneer
Dinner – Sabudana tikki with mint chutney
Day 9
Breakfast – Detox water with fruit salad
Lunch – Kuttu aata Dosa with the stuffing of lauki and pumpkin
Snack- Smoothie
Dinner – Grilled paneer with mint chutney
This Navratri, do not consume spicy, fried and oily foods. Rather, enjoy having boiled and steamed foods. One thing you should keep in mind to not starve yourself or stay hungry. Follow our diet and get rid of some inches.
