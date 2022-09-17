Here's your PERFECT Navratri diet-plan for weight loss!

New Delhi: The practice of fasting is not only important if viewed from the lens of culture and religion but has also scientific reasons to back its need in the modern world. Fasting helps in losing weight and toning your body too. Thus, what can be a better time for fasting than the nine-day Navratri.

The fasting, if done the right way, during these 9 days, can help you detox your body and cleanse your body. But indulging in oily and deep dried dishes could give you harmful results too. If you are looking to shed extra weight, that too, while having all the delicious, festive food, here we have compiled the list of foods that should be consumed during Navratri.

Day 1

Breakfast - Warm water with cinnamon, 5-7 soaked almonds Apple soya shake with chia seeds.

Lunch - Lauki ki sabji with kuttu rotis and coconut water

Snack - Kheera salad

Dinner - Strawberry and banana smoothie

Day 2

Breakfast - Banana lassi with sabudana, boiled potato chaat

Lunch – Samak Khichdi and curd

Snack – Sweet potato and Green tea

Dinner - Pumpkin and lauki soup

Day 3

Breakfast – Fruit with Milk

Lunch - Sauteed paneer with fruit raita

Snack – Green tea and baked chips

Dinner – Smoothie

Day 4

Breakfast – Detox water, vrat wale laddoo and one glass of almond milk.

Lunch – Samak Rice Idli with one glass of coconut water

Snack – Roasted Makhana with one cup of tea

Dinner – Smoothie

Day 5

Breakfast- Fruit shake, chia seed and 4 to 5 almonds

Lunch- Kutta aata roti with vegetable and curd

Snack – Sabudana kheer (prepared in skimmed milk)

Dinner- Singhara roti and dahi aloo ki sabzi

Day 6

Breakfast – Detox water and apple and banana shake

Lunch – Boiled potato sabzi with kuttu aata roti

Snack – Mix Fruit salad

Dinner – Sweet Potato Chaat

Day 7

Breakfast - Makhana oatmeal with banana shake

Lunch – Pineapple raita with Sauteed Palak paneer

Snack- Baked chips with lassi

Dinner – Samak rice khichdi with curd

Day 8

Breakfast – Almond milk with chia seeds

Lunch – Samak rice pulao with raita

Snack- Green tea with roasted paneer

Dinner – Sabudana tikki with mint chutney

Day 9

Breakfast – Detox water with fruit salad

Lunch – Kuttu aata Dosa with the stuffing of lauki and pumpkin

Snack- Smoothie

Dinner – Grilled paneer with mint chutney

This Navratri, do not consume spicy, fried and oily foods. Rather, enjoy having boiled and steamed foods. One thing you should keep in mind to not starve yourself or stay hungry. Follow our diet and get rid of some inches.