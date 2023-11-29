Holiday Season Delights: WOW Your Guests With Delectable Snack Recipes By Chef Kunal Kapur

Amidst the festive cheer, homes come alive with the joy of family and friends. As you gear up to host and impress, your culinary skills take center stage, especially with holiday snack nibbles that go beyond the ordinary. They're not just canapés; they're the secret to creating lasting memories.

Finger-food snacks are among the tastiest and easiest to whip up. But when it comes to hosting at home, the snack game needs an upgrade. To make your guests' visit truly unforgettable, it's time to go beyond the typical homemade snacks.

Chef Kunal Kapur shares his favourite savoury snacks & dessert recipes that will make your holiday season even more delightful:

1. Soya Kebabs

Ingredients:

- 1½ cups Soya Chunks, cooked (boiled and squeezed dry)

- 2 tbsp Garlic paste

- 1 tbsp Ginger paste

- 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli paste

- 1 tsp Garam masala powder

- 1 tsp Coriander powder

- 2 tbsp Curd ½ tsp Kasuri methi powder

- 1 tsp Chaat masala 1 tbsp Lemon juice

- 2 tbsp Cashew-nut paste

- 3 tbsp Mustard oil

- Salt to taste

Method:

- In a bowl, add mustard oil, garlic paste, ginger paste, Kashmiri chili paste, garam masala powder, coriander powder, curd, kasuri methi powder, chaat masala, salt, lemon juice, cashew-nut paste and mix well.

- Add cooked soy chunks and keep it marinated for 30 minutes.

- Insert Soya Chunks in satay sticks and grill. Serve hot with coriander chutney and ketchup

2. Makhana Bhel

- 2 cups flavored makhana

- 1 tsp chaat masala (if required)

- 3 tbsp roasted peanuts

- 2 tbsp green chutney

- 1 tbsp Tamarind Chutney

- 2 tbsp finely chopped cucumber pieces

- 1 mix bowl of boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes and green chilies

- 2 tbsp pomegranate

- 1 bowl of bhujia

Method:

- Take the flavored makhanas in a bowl and add chaat masala if required

- Add roasted peanuts, and finely chopped veggies to the makhanas and mix well.

- Add green chutney and tamarind chutney to this mixture.

- Add finely chopped cucumber and pomegranate to the cheezy onion makhana bhel.

- Garnish with bhujia and coriander. If needed, add fruits and serve

3. Crunchy oats pattice

Ingredients:

- 2 cups of rolled oats

- mashed potatoes

- 1/2 cup mixed steamed veggies

- Finely chopped onion

- 2 finely chopped green chilies

- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

- 1 tsp cumin seeds

- 1 tsp red chilli powder

- 1 tsp garam masala

- Season with salt to taste

- Chopped fresh coriander leaves

- Maida (all-purpose flour)

- Water

- Breadcrumbs, fine

- Shallow frying oil

Method:

- Take oats, mashed potatoes, mixed steamed vegetables, chopped onion, green chilies (tune the heat level), and ginger-garlic paste in a bowl

- In a mixing dish, combine oats, mashed potatoes, vegetables, onion, chilies, and ginger-garlic paste.

- Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds, red chilli powder, garam masala, and a bit of salt to toast the spices. Toasting spices brings out their flavours.

- Add spiced oil and chopped coriander leaves to the basic mixture. Mix well to ensure that the spices are properly distributed.

- Scoop out parts and form patties to desired size and thickness.

- Make a flour-water mixture, dip each burger in it, then roll it in breadcrumbs for a satisfying crunch.

- In a skillet, heat the oil and cook the patties until golden brown on both sides, about 4-5 minutes on each side. When flipping, use caution.

- Transfer cooked patties to paper towels to absorb excess oil and minimize greasiness.

- These crispy appetizers are perfect for Diwali or any other special occasion. Serve with your favorite chutney or sauce for extra flavor

4. Oats Mawa Halwa

Ingredients:

- 2 tbsp Oil

- 2 cups plain Oats

- Mawa crumbled 1 cup

- 2 cups milk

- ⅓ cup brown sugar

- 5 tbsp mixed dry fruits (finely chopped)

- ¼ tsp cardamom powder

- ¼ tsp nutmeg powder

- 1 tbsp mixed almonds & pistachio (finely chopped)

Method:

- Heat oil in a pan. Once heated, add in plain Oats and roast for 2 minutes.

- Mix the crumbled mawa with oats. Stir and cook for another minute.

- Add milk and continue stirring on low heat to ensure that no lumps are formed.

- Add brown sugar and continue cooking. Next, add chopped dry fruits, cardamom and nutmeg powder. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes

- Sprinkle finely chopped almonds and pistachios on top and serve chilled