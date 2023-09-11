House Party Meals: Elevate Family Cookouts With These Delicious Truffle Recipes

Truffles are one of the best in the world, with over 300 truffle farms across the country. Currently, Canberra, the Australian capital is celebrating its delightful Truffle Festival, with the entire city indulging in special truffle hunts, truffle menus- from pasta, to steak, to fries...the list is endless.

While Canberra is a foodie destination throughout the year, it really shines during truffle season. However, you can also enjoy some divine truffle recipes at home, courtesy Canberra’s best chefs.

Panna Cotta AL Tartufo

Panna Cotta al Tartufo is an exquisite Italian dessert featuring creamy panna cotta infused with the earthy aroma of truffles. This decadent treat marries the silky sweetness of panna cotta with the distinctive flavor of truffle, resulting in a harmonious and luxurious culinary experience that's perfect for those with refined palates.

Located in Canberra’s family-owned East Hotel, Italian family restaurant Agostinis, serves authentic regional cuisine made with love and Panna Cotta al Tartufo is one such dish.

Ingredients

- 250 ml Buffalo milk

- 800ml Thickened cream

- 300 g Caster sugar

- 20g Titanium gelatin

- 1 tbs Vanilla paste

- 10g Fresh Truffle Extra truffle for topping

Method

1. Chop truffle and put it into the cream for infusion. Set aside for 2 hours.

2. Soak gelatin in cold water.

3. Put milk, infused cream, sugar and vanilla paste into the saucepot.

4. Heat mixture to 60C.

5. Add gelatin into the mixture and mix gently.

6. Pour mixture into the glass.

7. Cool down and set for 6 hours.

8. Slice fresh truffle on the top of the mixture.

Salt Baked Celeriac w/ Beurre Noisette and Hazelnut Dressing and Shaved Truffle

Canberra's only refined vegetarian dining experience, Monster Kitchen & Bar, has a deep respect for locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Salt Baked Celeriac with Beurre Noisette and Hazelnut Dressing, topped with Shaved Truffle, is a gourmet delight. This dish combines the earthy essence of celeriac, nutty beurre noisette, and crunchy hazelnuts, all crowned with the fragrant elegance of shaved truffle. It's a symphony of textures and flavors for discerning palates.

With a menu dictated by the season, it’s Japanese and Middle Eastern inspired flavours will take you on a journey of culinary delights!

Ingredients for Baked Celeriac

- 1 Whole Celeriac

- 275g Plain Flour

- 300g Table Salt

- 135g Egg Whites

- 150g Water

To make the crust Combine the flour, salt, egg whites and water and mix thoroughly to form a paste. Wash the celeriac thoroughly, trim off any roots. Add mounds of the salt crust to a sturdy baking tray and spread out slightly to make bases for the celeriac, ensuring the bases are slightly wider than the bottom of each celeriac. Place the celeriac on top and use the remaining salt crust to completely cover the celeriac. Make sure there are not any gaps or holes in the crust. Bake at 180C for 60-90 min until cooked.

Ingredients for Sauce

- 250g Butter

- 60ml Sherry Vinegar

- 35g Dijon Mustard

- 120g Toasted and chopped hazelnuts

To make the sauce: In a saucepan add butter to melt, bring to the point of dark brown for that nutty flavour, take off heat and add vinegar and mustard, whisk together, stir in hazelnuts

Plating: Slice Celeriac thinly into disks, stack three slices in the middle of the plate, spoon sauce over and around celeriac and top with grated pecorino and truffle.

