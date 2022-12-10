India's largest Saffron supplier 'Baby' puts in their heart for the best results!

New Delhi: India’s foremost pioneers in producing World’s finest, hand-picked, 100% pure and genuine saffron is none other than the 'Baby' brand saffron.

Believed to possess miraculous powers, Kesar is one of the oldest herbs known to mankind. With its enticing fragrance, colour and its medicinal properties, Saffron is a rich source of antioxidants, fights infections and inflammations, and modulates the immune system.

The Rajasthan-based firm is the place that will make you rootly connect to saffron. A place where machines are secondary but manpower and employment are the first priorities. A place where every single piece is handpicked for the customers. They are now also planning to launch ayurvedic products, directly competing with Patanjali Ayurved, Dabur India Ltd. and Himalaya Wellness Co.

Saffron is the most important ingredient in the festival repertoire for Indian rituals, and as well as in the preparation of delectable Indian cuisines & deserts such as Kesar Soya Kheer, Phirni Kesar Di, Saffron Halwa.

Avneesh Chhabra, Director, USMS Saffron Company Inc said, "An immense wealth of knowledge and expertise of Saffron that has transcended over six generations in our family has helped us in procuring the best quality Saffron available in market."

There are many brands out there selling Saffron, but Baby brand has put its heart in it. They always make every pack with their heart, with full safety and make sure that all that is reaching the customers is worth their brand name. It is a little expensive as compared to the other brands but it is surely better too.