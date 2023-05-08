India's Top Digital Casting Agency 'CastYou' Provides Right Support To Models

The road to the world of glitz and glamour is littered with challenges. Simply said, it's difficult to get into the movie industry.

A true artists must travel a long road before success touches their feet. CastYou, the top and first digital casting agency in India, has joined the scene to address the gap by assisting models' and actors' careers nationwide.

CastYou provides artists with a simple method since it is modern for the digital age. Actors and models should join for free on www.castyou.in to connect with casting directors and modeling agencies from all across India. The award-winning agency has hosted more than 10,000 castings for Kids and Child artists for more than 400 brands across numerous industries, further confirming its position as the leading brand in the industry.

CastYou, established in 2018, has grown into the perfect platform for promoting genuine talents. According to the couple that owns the businesses, CastYou's USP is that it was specifically built with the younger generation in mind. A lot of creative artists need to be recognized so because the social media wave has swallowed everyone. We are here to showcase the top talents through CastYou.

With only five employees at first, the Mumbai casting agency has expanded to more than 150 over the course of four years. Before artists sign up, their profiles are verified to prevent fraud and duplication. Once the authentication procedure is complete, artists are only able to get updates and reviews concerning auditions.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Mumbai, CastYou maintains offices all throughout India in cities including Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. In the near future, CastYou intends to widen its reach in order to connect with as many genuine talent sources as possible across the whole country of India.

Kids have now become fans of CastYou, which seeks to make the application process simple for aspiring actors. 2020's biggest kids' fashion show in India included more than 200 young models from 18 top brands and took place in Mumbai. Also, the distinctive agency has provided gifted kids with an array of projects, including TVCs, digital advertising, e-commerce enterprises, and movies.