International Coffee Day 2023: Sip, Savor, Celebrate- 2 Flavorful Delights You Must Try

As we celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1st, 2023, coffee enthusiasts around the world are gearing up to savor their favorite brews. This day is a tribute to the beloved beverage that has become an integral part of daily life for many.

In the spirit of the occasion, why not elevate your coffee experience by trying two delightful coffee flavors? The strong aroma of Coffee is enough to unite people from across the globe on the 1st of October every year to celebrate International Coffee Day.

Barista Style Recipes You Must Try At-Home

Sip, savor, and embrace the delicious essence of coffee. Cheers to a delightful International Coffee Day!

Iced-Mocha

Presented by Chef Ranveer Brar, here is the ideal indulgence to celebrate International Coffee Day with this effortless home recipe for a chocolate-infused drink.

Ingredients:

- ¼ Cup Warm Water

- ¼ Cup fat free half and half · 2 tablespoons Cocoa Powder

- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

- 1 Cup ice

Process:

1. Place water, half and half, hershey's cocoa powder, instant coffee, sugar substitute and vanilla in blender container; cover and blend on low speed.

2. Add ice; cover and blend on high speed until smooth.

3. Serve immediately over ice. 1-1/3 cups Mocha. About two 8oz. servings with ice.

Deep Dark Magnum Coffee Cocktail

By Bartender Anand Thapa- MIMI Elevated Cocktails- Bar and Restaurant, Jaipur.

Ingredients:

- 50 ml Irish whiskey

- 15 ml Patron Cafe

- 30 ml Coffee deduction

- 10 ml Maple syrup

- Coffee foam

- Dark chocolate chips

- Shaving chocolate for garnish

- Champagne saucer glass

Instructions:

1. Start by preparing your ingredients and equipment. Ensure that your champagne saucer glass is chilled, and have your coffee foam and dark chocolate chips ready.

2. In a mixing glass, combine the following ingredients:

- 50 ml Irish whiskey

- 15 ml Patron Cafe

- 30 ml Coffee deduction

- 10 ml Maple syrup

3. Insert a stirrer into the mixing glass and gently stir the mixture for approximately 60 seconds. This will help blend the flavors and chill the cocktail.

4. After stirring, strain the cocktail into your chilled champagne saucer glass. Make sure not to fill it to the brim, leaving some room for garnishes.

5. Prepare the rim of the champagne saucer glass by dipping it into coffee foam. The foam should lightly coat the rim of the glass.

6. To add an extra touch of elegance, gently press dark chocolate chips onto the coffee foam around the rim of the glass.

7. Finally, garnish your Deep Dark Magnum Coffee Cocktail with shaved chocolate on top of the drink. You can use a grater or a chocolate shaver to create delicate chocolate shavings.

8. Serve your Coffee Cocktail immediately and enjoy!