INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY 2022

International Coffee Day: Here are the Must try Classic Coffee Recipes

On the occasion of International Coffee Day, here are few classics and coffee cocktail recipes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • It won’t be wrong to state that coffee, for some, is a survival drink.
  • It warms you up when it is cold, it soothes you when you are exhausted, it refreshes you before any big event of your life and helps you stay awake even on the most boring days.
  • It has made its permanent place in Indian households.

International Coffee Day 2022: Which is the first thing you need every morning to stay energized the whole day? Well, it's a cup of coffee. It won't be wrong to state that coffee, for some, is a survival drink. It warms you up when it is cold, it soothes you when you are exhausted, it refreshes you before any big event of your life and helps you stay awake even on the most boring days. It has made its permanent place in Indian households.

On international coffee day, it becomes necessary to talk about the classics and coffee cocktail recipes. Here they are:

On international coffee day, it becomes necessary to talk about the classics and coffee cocktail recipes. Here they are:

Café Mocha

To make this coffee, hot milk is poured over Espresso Shot. Then, after brewing it at a certain temperature, it is garnished using Chocolate syrup.

Classic Cappuccino

Espresso Shot with hot milk is brewed at a specific temperature. On the top of the beverage, Latte art is created.

Filter Coffee

This is widely popular in South India which is filtered through a perforated container combined with some milk. It is served foamy.

Irish Coffee

A mesmerizing combination of sweet, whisky-laced coffee which is prepared using softly whipped cream.

Instant Coffee

Then there is instant coffee. It can be made in a jiffy. Since it can be prepared only in 5 minutes using only four ingredients, this is go-to-recipe for every person who consumes coffee every morning.

