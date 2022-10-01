International Vegetarian Day: Pindi Chole to Malai Kofta; easiest recipes to make YUMMY veg dishes!

New Delhi: Being vegetarian is necessary to live a healthier and environmentally friendly life. Since the climate change and environment has become a huge concern in today’s world, people are cautious and are choosing to become vegetarian. But, as they say, vegetarian food is boring. Well, I don’t agree. There are multiple options out there which are more delicious than non-vegetarian food. Be it Malai Kofta or Paneer Butter Masala, there are thousands of options which you can choose from to delight your taste buds.

On the occasion of International Vegetarian Day, here are the top 5 veg recipes for you to have during your dinner or even lunch.

Rajma Masala

Rajma Masala can be easily translated to “red kidney beans in spiced gravy.” Such is the taste that you will be bound to love these rajma beans which is accompanied by creamy spiced gravy. It is a creamy and delicious Punjabi style curry prepared using onions, ginger, garlic, fragrant spices, tangy tomatoes and of course, Kidney beans .

Pindi Chole

Eight out of ten persons in North India love this dish. Wait, what? It does not mean that it is popular only in north India. Every region of the country has its own recipe of making chole. With a sour citrus taste, it is spicy and uses ingredients like chickpeas, onion, chopped tomatoes, coriander seed, garlic, chillies, ginger, dried mango powder, crushed pomegranate seed, and garam masala.

Paneer Butter Masala

Think of paneer and your mouth will be filled with water automatically. Paneer Butter Masala is one such mouth watery recipe. prepared using blend of spices, it has a delicious tomato-based gravy that makes this dish delicious. It can be eaten with any Indian bread or rice.

Malai Kofta

It has its roots in the Mughlai cuisine. The healthy kofta dipped in the curry is what makes people fall in love with this dish. Like Paneer Butter Masala, it can also be enjoyed with rotis and rice.

Dal Fry

This is the most commonly prepared dish in every household of the country. It is incredibly easy curry and can be cooked in 10-15 minutes. Dal fry is best eaten with jeera rice, naan, or chapatti. Moreover, it is highly nutritious.