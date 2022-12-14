Looking for the BEST rolls with amazing taste at affordable prices? Check out 'Rolls King'!

topStoriesenglish
BEST ROLLS IN DELHI

This place is one roof under which you'll get all that you crave. They have an exquisite menu that has all the varieties you could possibly ask for. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rolls King is indeed the King of rolls as their variety and taste can be matched by none.

New Delhi: Rolls King, popular for providing king-sized rolls at street prices, serves perfectly spiced and amply filled Kathi Rolls. Befitting their vision of bringing rolls as a pocket-friendly and complete meal-in-itself option, the venture has now evolved into an aim of bringing a complete family experience with a focus on high-standard taste.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RollsKing (@rollsking)

This place is one roof under which you'll get all that you crave. They have an exquisite menu that has all the varieties you could possibly ask for. Rolls King is indeed the King of rolls as their variety and taste can be matched by none.

The great selection of rolls and other items on the menu is carefully crafted keeping in mind the taste palette of regional patrons. Rolls King’s spices, seasonings, and dressings are also made in-house, ensuring the freshness and excellence of their dishes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RollsKing (@rollsking)

Some interesting items on the menu are Dum Chicken Rolls, Soya Shami Kabab Roll and Salted Caramel cooler and milkshake. The fan favourite among the spread of options remains Butter Chicken Roll and Paneer Roll.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RollsKing (@rollsking)

Rolls King has many branches in Delhi-NCR. Presently, it has 65 outlets in 10+ cities across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Aligarh and Kanpur to name a few.

