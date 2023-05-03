Looking For Yummy And Healthy Treats For Your Fur Baby, Paw Petisserie Is The Answer

New Delhi: Pet parents these days want high-quality yummy treats, and at the same time 100% nutrition and 'The Paw Petisserie' is the go-to place. They have a variety of food toppers amazing for fussy eaters and also the training treats are super for those small rewards. Delhi-based Paw Patisserie is an exclusive Indian bakery for pets. The bakery caters to both dogs and cats, with mostly all the products on the menu suitable for both.

They make all their treats gluten-free, preservative-free and they're also without any artificial flavourings. The treats include options like chicken jerky, peanut butter biscuits, mutton chips, salmon jerky and a lot more. The Chicken Jerky for dogs is made with the goodness of only real chicken with no salt or sugar added making it safe for our fur babies.

Treat your partner-in-crime with the Paw Petisserie Brownies and know that there's no going back. Needless to say, the chocolate flavor is imparted from carob, a theobromine & caffeine-free alternative to cocoa, and is safe for your sweetheart, so no worries about your pet's health.

While the peanut butter biscuits are baked hard to give your fur-baby a good gwaning action for healthier teeth and gums. The picky eaters absolutely love this treat. This place bakes really adorable and scrummy cake and super cute paw cupcakes. So if your doggo’s birthday is just ‘round the corner. Then go buy them a delicious cake from this place.

The treats are very handy and good for those planning a road trip with their dog? Snacks are an essential part of road trips for humans and dogs alike.

Some of the highly recommended items of Pet Petisserie include chicken cake, chicken jerky, salmon jerky, peanut butter and chicken and cheese biscuits.