Luxury Meets Comfort At WelcomHotel, Dwarka

New Delhi: Welcomhotel Dwarka is a luxurious property located in Dwarka, New Delhi. The hotel is located 20 minutes away from the International & Domestic Airports in New Delhi. The hotel is connected to a shopping center and is close to many cultural highlights such as the Kingdom of Dreams and Rashtrapati Bhavan. The hotel reeks an enduring expression of efficiency and luxury, it offers the comfort of home in a distinctive ambiance, facilities and services for both business and leisure travelers alike. The staffs here are welcoming and friendly and the property ticks each and every box in case of luxury as well as comfort.

All 322 individually furnished rooms feature comforts, such as premium bedding and pillow menus, in addition to perks, such as laptop-compatible safes and laptop-friendly workspaces. The rooms and suites are elegant and well-equipped.





The in-room decor is modern and smart with light tiled floors, glossy headboards, and blue and grey accents. There are nice touches in the handsome armchairs, couches, and dark wooden furniture. Room amenities include flat-screen TVs, air-conditioning, kettles, and impressive minibars. Bathrooms have stark concrete walls that contrast nicely with the glossy brown sink countertops and the white vessel sinks.

While, the Executive Suites welcome you with simple elegance, as well as unobstructed views of Dwarka. Elegantly laid out to offer maximum relaxation, suites include a king-sized bed, contemporary sofa, and a well-appointed bathroom to ensure all the comforts for a pleasurable stay. There is nothing better than embracing luxury when away from home.

The outdoor pool is a great spot to take a dip and grab a bite to eat at Pavilion 75, one of 2 restaurants, which serves international cuisine and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This luxurious hotel also features a bar/lounge, a health club, and a fitness center. While the other restaurant Kebabs & Kurries is a fine-dining restaurant specialized in Indian cuisine and serves dinner only. Food in these two restaurants is a visual treat for hungry eyes.

The recreation, beauty and fitness facilities comprise of a Swimming Pool, Gymnasium and a Beauty Salon to relax and rejuvenate. It also has 2 hi-tech meeting rooms and boardrooms for your Corporate Meetings, and a wide Conference room well equipped technologically.

The hotel is a perfect expression of the locale and evokes both the warmth and the cosmopolitan panorama of the Capital City. For those planning a business meeting or a weekend gateway, this hotel is a one-stop shop for you.