Mango Mania: 4 Mangolicious Desserts That Are Perfect For Summer- Recipe Inside

Mango recipes: Mango season’s here and we need to make the most of it. Get ready to ignite your taste buds with desserts that will make you jump with joy!

Indulge your love for the king of fruits, with our mouth-watering dessert recipes crafted by the talented Murugan Sailappan, Executive Pastry Chef, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa.

These recipes transport you to dessert heaven and the divine combination of sweet mangoes with it, creates a symphony of flavours that will keep you wanting for more! So, let the mango madness begin!

Mango Confit- Mango White Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

- 2 cups mango purée

- 2 whole mangoes cut in cubes

- Half cup glucose powder

- Half cup sugar

- 1 tablespoon pectin NH

- 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Preparation: Heat the mango puree and sugar. Once the mixture boils, add pectin. Switch off the flame and add mango cubes and lemon juice.



Ingredients for the white chocolate mousse:

- 4 cups cream

- 3 vanilla pods

- gelatin leaf

- cup white chocolate

Preparation: Heat the cream and add the vanilla to infuse for 30 minutes. Soak the gelatin in cold water. Strain the vanilla and heat again until lukewarm. Add gelatin to the mixture along with melted white chocolate.

Ingredients for the glaze:

- 2 cups white chocolate

- 1 cup milk

- 1 cups mango purée

- 1 gelatin leaf

Preparation: Soak the gelatin in cold water, heat all ingredients, switch off the flame add gelatin let it cool down.

Final step- assembling it together

Mix the white chocolate mousse and mango confit. Place into a mold and keep in the freezer for 4 hours. When ready, pour the mango glaze on the mousse and arrange on a plate as desired.

Summer Delight Mango Verrine

Ingredients for the Mango Panna Cotta

- 3 cups mango purée

- 3/4th cup sugar

- 1 cup coconut milk

- 8 cubes ice

- 1 cup water

- 6 sheets gelatin

Preparation: Soak the gelatin sheets in ice-cold water for 20 minutes until soft. In a saucepan, bring the coconut milk, sugar, and water to a boil. Add in mango pulp and remove from heat. Mix in the soaked gelatin and strain into a verrine. Keep in the chiller until set or firm.

Ingredients for the Almond Crumble

- Half cup butter

- Half cup flour

- Half cup sugar

- Half cup almond powder

Preparation: Mix all ingredients in crumble form, spread on a tray, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 10–15 minutes.

Ingredients for the Vanilla Panna Cotta

- 1 cup cooking cream

- 1 cup fresh milk

- 1 vanilla bean

- 4 tbsp sugar

- 3 sheets gelatin

- 1 vanilla bean

Preparation: Soak the gelatin in cold water and set it aside. Heat the cream and milk; add the vanilla pod and sugar. Add the soaked gelatin and mix well. Pour into a serving glass and keep it in the chiller until set.

Ingredients for the Mango-Passion Jelly

- 1 cup mango purée

- Half cup passion fruit purée

- 4 tbsp sugar

- 3 sheets gelatin

Preparation: Soak gelatin in cold water and set it aside. Bring the mango and passion fruit purée to a boil, add sugar, and then add the soaked gelatin. Mix well.

Ingredients for the Mango-Passion Jelly

- 1 cup mango purée

- Half cup passion fruit purée

- 4 tbsp sugar

- 3 sheets gelatin

Preparation: Soak gelatin in cold water and set it aside. Bring the mango and passion fruit purée to a boil, add sugar, and then add the soaked gelatin. Mix well.

Final step- assembling it together

In a serving glass, pour one part of vanilla panna cotta, tilt it, and let it firm up. Pour one part of the mango panna cotta. Add mango-passion jelly. Layer with the vanilla whipped cream and almond crumble, and top with fresh diced mango. Garnish with mint leaves.

Mango Passion Pavlova

Ingredients for the Mango Passion and Mascarpone Crémeux

- 1 cup mango purée

- Half cup passion fruit purée

- Half cup mascarpone cheese

- 5 eggs

- Egg yolks from 5 eggs

- 5 sheets gelatin

- Half cup butter

Preparation: Boil half of the sugar and purée; slowly add it to a mixture of the eggs, yolks, and the rest of the sugar. Cook on a low heat until thick; add in the soaked gelatin and allow to cool down to room temperature. Next, blend in the butter and set it in a dome-shaped mould.

Ingredients for the mango glaze

- Half cup sugar

- Half cup mango purée

- 1 vanilla bean

- Half cup condensed milk

- 1 cup white chocolate

- 6 sheets gelatin

Preparation: Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water until soft. Boil the sugar, mango purée, and vanilla bean. Add the soaked gelatin and pour the mixture over the white chocolate and condensed milk, blend well. Use it at room temperature to glaze the dome.

Ingredients for the pavlova

- 1 cup egg white

- 2 tbsp corn flour

- 1 cup sugar

- 1 tsp vinegar

Preparation: Beat the egg whites, vinegar, and sugar at room temperature until stiff peaks form. Fold in the corn flour and icing sugar. Do not over-mix at this stage t o a void deflating.

Pipe immediately on t op of a silicone muffin mat upside down such that a cavity remains inward or into rosettes on a baking sheet, leaving a little space in the centre for the filling. Bake at 80 degrees Celsius f or a minimum of 3 hours until the tops are crisp.

Final step- assembling it together

Coat the inside of the pavlova with a thin coating of melted white chocolate. Sprinkle with desiccated coconut. For the dome, glaze the mango passion crémeux with mango glaze and place it on top of the upside-down pavlova. Garnish with a chocolate stick and a raspberry.

Mangifera

Ingredients for the Mango Whipped Ganache

- Half cup heavy cream

- Half cup mango purée

- 1 vanilla bean

- 3 sheets gelatin

- 1/3rd cup white chocolate

Preparation: Soak three sheets of gelatin in cold water for 20 minutes until soft. Boil the cream in a saucepan with a vanilla bean, add the soaked gelatin, and pour it over white chocolate. Mix well and allow it to rest for a minimum of 12 hours in the chiller. Whisk it to soft peaks.

Ingredients for the Pistachio Dacquoise

- Egg white – from 7 eggs

- 2 cups sugar

- 1 cup almond powder

- Half cup Pistachio powder

- 1/3rd cup flour

- 1/4th cup pistachio paste

Preparation: Whip the egg whites and sugar until soft peaks form. Sift all the flours together and gently f old in the meringue with a light hand. Drizzle in the pistachio paste and mix very lightly. Spread evenly onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper and bake at 190 degrees Celsius for 9 minutes until baked.

Ingredients for the Mango glaze

- Half cup sugar

- Half cup mango purée

- 1 vanilla bean

- Half cup condensed milk

- 1 cup white chocolate

- 6 sheets gelatin

Preparation: Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water until soft. Boil the sugar, mango puree, and vanilla bean, and add the soaked gelatin. Pour the mixture over the white chocolate and condensed milk, and blend well. Use it at room temperature to glaze the dome.

Ingredients for the Almond Crumble

- Half cup butter

- Half cup flour

- Half cup sugar

- Half cup almond powder

Preparation: Mix all ingredients in crumble form, spread on a tray, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 10–15 minutes.

Ingredients for the Mango Passion Gel

- 1 cup mango purée

- Half cup passion fruit purée

- 4 tbsp sugar

- 3 sheets gelatin

Preparation: Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water and set them aside. Bring the mango and passion fruit purée to a boil, add sugar, and add the soaked gelatin. Mix it well.

Final step- assembling it together

Press the baked crumble into a round ring in the shape of a tart. Allow it to chill. In a silicone pastry mould, pipe mango whipped ganache halfway through and insert the pistachio dacquoise. Pipe a thin layer of mango whipped ganache, followed by pistachio dacquoise, to finish the layering.

Chill it overnight, dip it in mango glaze, and place it on top of the now-set crumble tart. Garnish with fresh mango slices, mango passion gel, and some dehydrated raspberry.