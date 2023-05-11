MK Builders' Recipe For Success: Quality Control, Timely Delivery And Value For Investment

Founded in 1998 by two passionate entrepreneurs, Mr. Mandadi Rathnaiah and Mr. Katru Ramakrishna Rao, MK Builders & Developers has been setting a benchmark in the real estate industry for over 25 years. Their vision was to serve the community by delivering quality homes to the people of Visakhapatnam. Since then, the company has evolved and grown tremendously under the vision of its founders.

Quality Construction, Timely Delivery, and Value for Investment are the core principles of MK Builders & Developers. With in-house quality control labs and the best-in-class engineers, they ensure the highest quality of work on every project. Their in-house construction resources guarantee on-time delivery of all projects. By selecting and developing sites strategically, they provide properties whose value steadily increases over time, ensuring maximum return on investment for their customers. 2023 also marks the company’s 25th corporate anniversary – thus clocking its silver jubilee, a feat achievable by only a few in the industry.

MK Builders & Developers have made a name for themselves as a premier developer of residential developments and gated communities. With a commitment to providing more than just mere four walls, their goal is to create a truly wholesome living experience that boasts exceptional amenities and facilities. Their flagship project, MK Gold Coast, is a veritable icon of luxury living, serving as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to excellence.

Additionally, their ongoing project MK One aims to introduce a paradigm shift in Indian residential living, featuring a staggering 151+ engaging amenities, spread across 4 activity zones. This extraordinary project promises to deliver a dynamic environment, tailored to provide a joyful living experience, unlike any other.

Since joining the family business as a second-generation entrepreneur, Mr. Katru Ramakrishna's second daughter has been handling sales and marketing. She has successfully pioneered digital marketing avenues such as social media pages, website renovation, performance marketing, and more, significantly increasing the company's digital presence and following.

With an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional housing solutions, MK Builders & Developers have made its mark as a premium real estate developer based primarily in Visakhapatnam. While their portfolio features an impressive array of projects, including the acclaimed MK Gold Coast, MK One, etc. – the company has set its sights on new horizons, branching out to launch its very first project in Hyderabad soon.