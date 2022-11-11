Momo recipes: Try making these 5 TASTY momos at your home

Momo Recipes: Never came across a person who doesn't love steaming hot and delicious momos. In the last few years, momos have become most popular street foods in India. However, there are various recipes to prepare momos using different stuffing and spices. Here are five momo recipes that you can try at home and relish with your loved ones.

Aloo momo

Take maida, baking powder, and salt. Mix them well and knead to form a stiff dough. Now, take some garlic chives, boiled potatoes, black pepper, and salt. Mash them together to make the filling. Take the dough, roll it, and cut it into small round shape. Take a spoonful of filling and place it in the round shaped disc. Twist them to form the desired shape and seal. Finally, steam the momos for 10 minutes and serve hot.

Chocolate momos

Take flour and salt and add water to it. Prepare a soft dough take out small balls from it. Roll them into small discs and place chopped dark chocolate inside every disc. Seal the edges and steam the momos in a steamer.

Chicken momos

Boil chicken along with some salt, pepper, ginger, and chili-garlic paste. To form dough, mix together salt, refined oil, water, and all-purpose flour. Take bell peppers and onions, and soy sauce and mix them well with the minced chicken. Prepare dough and take out balls from it.Place the chicken stuffing inside and steam for 20 minutes.

Mushroom momos

Take all-purpose flour, salt, and oil. Knead to form a dough. Take mushrooms and onions; saute in oil. Add ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, green chilies, and black pepper powder. Make thin discs from the dough and put the mushroom mix. Now, seal the ends giving a desired shape to it. Steam for 10-15 minutes and your mushroom momos are ready to serve.

Paneer momos

Mix together oil, salt, all-purpose flour, and water and knead into a dough. Take some shredded cabbage, carrot, crumbled paneer, onions, ginger, green chilies, salt, black pepper, and soy sauce to prepare the stuffing of the momos. Roll them into discs and place the stuffing inside. Now, seal the edges to form the shape of the momos. Steam them for 12-13 minutes and it is ready to be served.