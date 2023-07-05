Monsoon Indulgence: Sip Into The Spell Of Spiced Hot Chocolate By Chef Ranveer Brar

Monsoon beverages: Picture yourself in a cosy nook, surrounded by the soft pattern of raindrops on your windowpane. The air is filled with the comforting aroma of cocoa and a blend of enchanting spices, creating a sensory experience.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of warm indulgence this monsoon with Chef Ranveer Brar's signature creation, Spiced Hot Chocolate.

This extraordinary twist on the classic hot chocolate recipe combines the velvety smoothness of Hershey's cocoa powder with a medley of aromatic spices that will tantalize your taste buds and warm your soul. As you take a sip, allow your taste buds to be transported on a journey of discovery.



In the health perspective, hot chocolate is rich in flavonoids, which improve blood circulation. As a result, it reduces your chance of blood clots, lowers your blood pressure, improves the condition of your heart, and makes it easier for you to think clearly because of better blood flow to the brain.

The medley of aromatic spices dances on your palate, teasing and delighting your senses. Every cup of this delightful concoction is a masterpiece, crafted to bring joy and comfort to your rainy days.

Spiced Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

· 4 tablespoons COCOA Natural Unsweetened

· 1 fresh chilli

· 1 cup milk

· 1/2 cup fresh cream

· A pinch of salt

· 1/4 cup sugar

· 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon powder

· 1/4 tablespoon grated nutmeg

Equipment Needed:

· 1 Boiling Pan

· Strainer

· 2 Mug

Method

· Take a boiling pan and add milk to it and heat it over medium flame.

· Add chopped fresh chillies to the milk and keep stirring it.

· Now add fresh cream, followed by a pinch of salt.

· Add sugar to the mixture and stir.

· Now, add cocoa Natural Unsweetened and cook for another minute.

· Stir the mixture well and strain it in a bowl.

· Add cinnamon powder and grated nutmeg.

· Stir the mixture well and pour it into mugs.

Time:

· 5 Minutes