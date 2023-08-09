trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646859
NewsIn Season
FAMILY DINNER

Monsoon Special Recipes: 4 Delicious Treats You Must Cook For Your Next Family Dinner

Wondering what to cook for dinner this evening? We've got you covered here with four of the most notable Indian mealtime dishes with a modern twist to spice up your dinner table this season.

 

Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Monsoon Special Recipes: 4 Delicious Treats You Must Cook For Your Next Family Dinner Monsoon Special Recipes: 4 Delicious Treats You Must Cook For Your Next Family Dinner

Open up your windows to the pitter patter outside. Let the cool wind gush in with the drizzle, let it rain! The monsoon signifies the brightest hues, spellbinding aromas and fried food cravings. Here are some healthy recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

KHATTE MEETHE ALOO

Ingredients:

. Potatoes boiled             

. Desi ghee                  

. Cumin seeds               

. Turmeric                 

. Fresh anardana            

. Sendha salt               

. Green chillies               

. Ginger                    

. Fresh corrionder           

Lemon juice               

Method:

. Heat ghee in a pan

. Crackle cumin seeds, add potatoes and stir fry for two three minutes.

. Add remaining ingredients except anar and lemon

. Stir fry for another 2 minutes

. Finish with fresh anardana and lemon juice

Serve hot

TOMATO AND TOFU SOUP

Ingredients:

. Tomatoes                            

. Tofu                                 

. Basil                                 

. Cinnamon stick                         

. Ginger                               

. Star anise                              

. Vegetable oil                          

. Sugar                                

. Salt   

Method:

. Heat oil in a pan

. Add cinnamon stick and star anise. Add mashed ginger.

. Now add roughly chopped tomatoes. Cover and cook.

. Halfway through add basil. Cover and cook on sim till tomatoes are soft and mushy

. Add seasoning.

. Fine strain Serve hot with tofu

HARE MATTER KI SHAMMI

Ingredients:

. Green Peas   

. Potato Pahari  

. Ginger Chopped

. Green Chilli

. Olive Oil     

. Coriander Leaves 

. Chilli Powder     

. Black Cumin    

. Salt to taste    

Method:

.Blanch the green peas.    

. Put olive oil in a pan, add black cumin to it.

. Then add green peas and sauté it till the green peas are dry

. Take it out of heat and let it cool.

. When it's cool, add boiled and mashed potatoes, chopped coriander, chopped ginger, salt and green chilli

. Mix the above ingredients well and make tikki

. Take oil in a fry pan and stir fry the tikkis

. Serve hot with sauce or mint chutney

KARELA SEEKH KEBAB

Ingredients:   

. Ghee      

. Cumin seed 

. Garlic, chopped

. Ginger, chopped     

. Bittergourd, grated    

. Beans, chopped 

. Spinach, chopped

. Grated potato         

. Black pepper          

. Almonds, crushed      

. Khoya              

. Corn               

. Rroasted gram flour    

. Salt as required

Method:

. Put desi ghee in the cooking pan

. Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and sauté till golden brown

. Add karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt

. Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.

. Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.

. Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.

. Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train