Moo-ving Towards Innovation: How The Kute Group Dairy Embraces Food And Technology

The Kute Group Dairy, established in June 2021, is a dairy company based in Mumbai, India. Founded by Mr. Suresh Dnyanobarao Kute and Mrs. Archana Suresh Kute, the company operates two manufacturing plants in Phaltan and Tisgaon, towns in Maharashtra. With a strong focus on delivering fresh milk and superior quality dairy products, The Kute Group Dairy has embraced technology to scale its operations and drive innovation.

To endorse its products, The Kute Group Dairy secured the support of renowned fitness icon and mother, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who became the brand ambassador.

Starting in Maharashtra, the company expanded its reach nationwide, with the support of national media. It has built a strong network of super stockists, distributors, and retailers throughout India. The company also actively participates in trade fairs and exhibitions to promote its products.



Additionally, The Kute Group Dairy has made its products available on various e-commerce platforms in metropolitan cities, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Looking ahead, The Kute Group Dairy has ambitious plans for growth. It aims to introduce 27 new products in the near future, expanding its product line and catering to diverse consumer demands.

In terms of distribution, The Kute Group Dairy has implemented innovative practices. The company exclusively uses refrigerated vehicles to transport its milk and dairy products. This ensures that the products remain fresh and of the highest quality during transportation, ultimately reaching consumers in optimal condition.

The Kute Group Dairy follows a rigorous milk collection process. It collects milk from the best producers and farmers, ensuring hygienic conditions throughout. Well-insulated and refrigerated milk collection tankers maintain the quality of milk from collection units to dairy units.

To maintain the quality and consistency of its products, The Kute Group Dairy utilizes state-of-the-art machinery at its well-equipped milk processing centers. This ensures that the final milk products meet the highest standards.

Packaging plays a crucial role in preserving the freshness and extending the shelf life of The Kute Group Dairy's milk and milk products. The company uses top-quality packaging materials, prioritizing the integrity of its products from processing to packaging.

The Kute Group Dairy's commitment to freshness and quality is further reinforced by its ownership of a fleet of refrigerated vehicles. These advanced vehicles maintain the quality of milk under cool and hygienic conditions as they serve across the dairy units. With this dedicated fleet, The Kute Group Dairy guarantees that only the highest quality dairy products reach the market.

The Kute Group Dairy stands as a prime example of a dairy company embracing technology to scale its operations and drive innovation. With its focus on delivering freshness and superior quality, coupled with celebrity endorsements and widespread distribution, The Kute Group Dairy is poised for success in the Indian dairy industry.

As it continues to expand its product line and invest in advanced technology, the company is set to make a lasting impact and become a trusted name in the market.