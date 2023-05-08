Mumbai-Based Guru Subodh Bajpai Is Bridging The Funding Gap

Meet Mr. Subodh Bajpai, a Mumbai-based business funding specialist committed to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses in India access the funding they need to succeed.

With his expertise in raising funds through private funding on an urgent basis, Mr. Bajpai has emerged as a savior for hundreds of businesses, helping them overcome the impact of COVID-19 by availing much-needed finances ranging from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 50 crores. He holds a unique talent for providing loans up to ₹5 crores within a few days of receiving requests, and he has helped individuals, political parties, NGOs, and corporates in raising funds through equity financing.

Despite the strides made by the formal financial sector in India, the country continues to be credit-starved, and Mr. Bajpai believes that entrepreneurs face challenges in accessing funding avenues to execute their unique business ideas. He helps them realize their dreams by arranging funds for them through financing. He believes in giving wings to stressed corporates, start-ups, and emerging entrepreneurs and helping NBFCs raise funds for contingency.

Mr. Bajpai's commitment to promoting grassroots entrepreneurship and achieving high achievements makes him an inspiration to many. He is already working on several projects specializing in getting equity to upcoming companies involved in various sectors.

Mr. Subodh Bajpai is not only a funding specialist but also a seasoned PR consultant who has helped various startups and businesses establish themselves in the market. With his expertise in PR and communication, he has helped clients gain visibility, brand recognition, and market share. Mr. Bajpai is passionate about helping businesses grow, and his ability to understand his clients' needs and tailor communication strategies to meet those needs has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor.

With his passion for helping people find the right person at the right time of need, Mr. Bajpai is dedicated to supporting India's entrepreneurial and small business community by providing them with much-needed funding. He truly believes that "When Banks Say No, We Say Yes," and he is making a significant contribution to making the Make in India program a success while supporting the country in achieving self-reliance.