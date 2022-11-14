topStoriesenglish
SARDAR PATEL VIDYALAYA

Myra Grover spreads awareness about Youth Support; raises important issues like environment, tree plantation and more

Myra Grover, said, her aim is to spread awareness among the youth on planting trees, and how we can and should contribute towards saving and preserving our mother earth.... "Only One Earth".

  • Myra Grover, student of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, an active volunteer of New Delhi Social Workers Association (Regd.) (NGO)
  



New Delhi: Myra Grover, student of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, an active volunteer of New Delhi Social Workers Association (Regd.) (NGO), and part of the High School Moms Student Council, presently studying in grade 12th and promoting environmentally friendly activities with a passion and dedication with a vision for a better life for our future generations hosted an online event on International Youth Day. 
 
United Nations dedicated International Youth Day celebration was an online event with the help of Abhishek Gupta, CEO - of High School Moms (Asia`s largest student, parent and educators community) and supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and Embassy of Romania in India. It had a presence of 300 students, spreading awareness of the Environment, Tree Plantation and Sustainable Development among the students. It was a one-hour online event.


 
We had the following speakers guiding and enlightening us on the most important topic of today’s time - "Youths Support 4 Climate change, its effect and possible solutions for a Sustainable life" H.E. Dr. Vijay Mehta, (Consul General) Embassy of Romania in New Delhi, Shri. Praveen Garg, IAS (Retd.) Special Secretary and Financial Adviser. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Government of India. , Mrs. Pinky Anand - Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India. , Ms. Racchna Sharma (Harvard Alumni Entrepreneur), Mrs. Rina Dhaka - Fashion Designer and PETA partner India
 
Myra also spoke on the crucial topic of "Youths Support 4 Climate change, its effect and possible solutions for a Sustainable life". The online discussion included the importance of "Only One Earth", which was this year's theme of the UN on International Environment Day.
 
Myra Grover, said, her aim is to spread awareness among the youth on planting trees, and how we can and should contribute towards saving and preserving our mother earth.... "Only One Earth".
 
On earlier occasions, I've had the opportunity to participate and speak in UNEP and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, supported events on World Environment Day and other days of importance, promoting tree plantation, Khadi, Sustainable garments, Stop Single Use Plastic and even making people aware of Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Sardar Patel VidyalayaNew Delhi Social Workers AssociationMyra GroverYouth seminars

