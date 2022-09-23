Navratri 2022: 5 easy to make fast dishes from potato!

New Delhi: Navratri is around the corner. For those unversed, Navratri is celebrated for a period of nine days to worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Hindus pray to the Goddess and offer fruits, sweets to her. They also observe ritualistic fasts for nine days during which they avoid eating non-vegetarian food and food cooked using onion and garlic. Thus, there are only few food items that can be consumed during Navratri fasting. However, there is one vegetable that makes it easier for you and helps you to not miss out on much. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about potato. Thus, in order to help you have a great nine days of fasting, here we have compiled a list of 5 easy to make fast dishes from potato.

Aloo Halwa

It is very difficult to find those who dislike halwa. Indians have a unique love affair with halwa. Give them any fruit or vegetable and they must have a recipe idea ready to make a halwa out of it. Aloo ka halwa ka one such unique vrat recipe. It is especially eaten in states like Uttar Pradesh. This delicious halwa is super easy to make and is a perfect food for the untimely cravings.

Crunchy Aloo Tikki

You must have seen women, girls and sometimes mean eating golgappas at the corner of a street or road. It is nearly a heaven like experience, trust me. However, the same can be said about aloo tikki which are sometimes also offered by the same golgappas wala. Crunchy aloo tikki served with chutney and masalas is the best recipe that can be eaten during Navratri. However, this vrat special recipe is prepared using singhara atta and not maida. Keep in mind to use rock salt instead of table salt. Since they are very heave, avoid having more than three or four at one-go.

Vrat Wale Aloo

This satvik curry of aloo is consumed during vrat with kuttu pooris. However, you can also enjoy the curry with hot samak ke chawal.

Aloo Chaat

Just like the above mentioned golgappa and aloo tikki, aloo chaat is one of the darling of the street food fare in various states of India. This can be best defined as a spicy boiled potatoes mixed with coriander, sugar, lime juice, mint, jeera and chaat masala. This recipe is especially loved by youth and kids.

Vrat wale Dahi Aloo

A sure shot way to soothe your taste buds, Vratwale aloo prepared using fasting ingredients. It can be enjoy with puffy pooris or rice during the time of dinner or even lunch.