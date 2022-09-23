Navaratri Recipes: Here are some low-cal sweet dishes for you to try this year!

New Delhi: The most auspicious festival in India, the celebration of Navratri is marked by fasting and offering prayers to nine goddesses. During the nine-day festival, people stop consuming non-veg food and alcohol. Rather they switch to a sattvic diet which obviously purify and detox their bodies and minds. While the fast has its own spiritual importance, it also plays a key role for someone who is willing to put off some weight. It is the best time to cleanse and tone your body as people do not include foods in their diet that are heavy or likely to produce indigestion.

While you may think that this period could be a bit difficult for those with sweet tooth, we have a little surprise for you. If you try to look more closely at conventional sweets and desserts, you'll discover that the replacement of unhealthy ingredients with the healthy ones will make a sattvic desserts that are incredibly low in calories and nutritious.

Buckwheat Halwa

Kuttu ka atta which is also called Buckwheat Halwa is the one of the commonly used ingredients during Navratri as many Navratri dishes are prepared using it. This is low in calories and is gluten free. Moreover, it contains good amounts of proteins, fiber and minerals. Here is the recipe for Buckwheat Halwa.

Take 1/2 cup buckwheat flour and 1/2 cup rajgira flour in a pan. Add about two tablespoons of ghee and roast the flour until golden brown. In another pan, boil 1.5 cups of water and add it to the flour which you roasted. Keep stirring to prevent the formation of lumps. Once the water is absorbed, add 1/2 cup of sugar or jaggery. Keep mixing until it dissolves. Now, take it out one a plate and garnish with chopped almonds.

Makhana Kheer

A low-calorie food with negligible fat and cholesterol, Makhana is a healthy ingredient to be consumed. With good amounts of calcium, sodium and potassium, Makhana can be used to make various low calorie dishes. But, Makhana kheer can be prepared in no-time with ingredients that can be easily found anywhere in the market nearby you.

Take two tablespoons of ghee in a pan and heat it. Saute the makhana seeds in it on medium flame. Once they turn golden brown, add five cups of low-fat milk to the pan. Heat it to bring it to a boil. Now, on a low flame, cook for 10-12 minutes. Add 1/2 cup jaggery and some cardamom powder to it. Now, leave it for cooking for 10 more minutes. After 10 minutes, add a few strands of saffron and heat it for a minute. Turn the flame off and let it cool. It is ready to serve.

Kaddu Barfi

Kaddu is another healthy ingredient which should be consumed. The fiber-rich low-calorie food can be used to make a healthy dessert for your Navratri fasts. It is very easy to make. To prepare Kaddu ki Barfi, take 2 cups of yellow or ripe pumpkin and chop them into pieces. Take a pan and heat two tablespoons of ghee. Add the chopped pumpkin and leave it for cooking for about 15 minutes. Now, mash it with a spatula. Continue cooking until the water dries out. Once done, add two tablespoons of sugar. Also, add cardamom powder and mix it well.

Take a tablespoon of mixed nuts and add it to the pan. Now, take out the contents on a greased rectangular tray. Keep it in the refrigerator to cool down. Now, take a knife and cut into the square of rectangular pieces. Your Barfi is ready to serve.