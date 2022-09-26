Navratri 2022: Try THIS Arbi Kofta with mint Yogurt dip Recipe

New Delhi: This Navratri, you have variety of options to try at your home. However, the recipe we will talk about today is extremely special. So, the recipe which will be discussed in this story is Arbi Kofta which is the perfect tea time snack. It is the first day of Navratri today. Many of you must be observing fast. Without any delay, try this recipe at your home. It is prepared using Kuttu ka atta and is paired with the mint-yogurt dip.

Ingredients:

Arbi/colocasia roots

Water chestnut flour (kuttu ka aata)

1 Green chili

Finely chopped Ginger

Carom seeds

Rock salt

Oil

For the dip:

Mint

Curd

Cucumber, finely chopped

Pomegranate

How to cook:

To prepare Arbi kofta at your home, firstly you have to take a pressure cooker and use it to boil the Arbi until it becomes soft. Now, peel all of them. Moving on, you will need to add the rest of the ingredients including chili, ginger, rock salt as per the requirement and carom seeds. Mash the contents together to mix them uniformly. Then comes the next step which is to shape the kofta. For this, apply oil on your palms and try making the shape like cylinders. Fry them on oil until it turns golden brown.

To prepare mint yogurt dip, hand the latter so that excess water is drained. Add chopped mint and cucumber to the yogurt and mix them well.

Your recipe is ready to serve. Enjoy the delicious Arbi kofta and mint yogurt dip recipe.