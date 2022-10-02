NewsNavratri
NAVRATRI 2022 RECIPES

Navratri 2022: Try this simple recipe of Navratri Paneer Tikki at your home

This festival, try making this delicious recipe curated by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat

  • Navratri is being celebrated all across the nation and we can’t get over delicious food.
  • Having yummy delicacies might be stressful for some as they end up adding calories.

New Delhi: Navratri is being celebrated all across the nation and we can’t get over delicious food. Having yummy delicacies might be stressful for some as they end up adding calories. Well, fret not, as we have the Paneer Tikki recipe for you which is delicious and adds lesser calories. Check out this delicious recipe curated by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat which can delight your taste buds.

INGREDIENTS

BOILED POTATOES – 2

MASHED PANEER – 480 GM

GREEN CHILLY – 25 GM

GINGER – 10 GM\

CUMIN POWDER – 10 GM

RAISINS – 30 GM

BLACK PEPPER POWDER – 10 GM

CORRIENDER LEAVES – 10 GM

CARDMOM POWDER – 5 GM

NUTMEG POWDER – 2 GM

SENDHA NAMAK – As per taste

GHEE – 50 GM

 

RECIPE

  • Mash the potato and Paneer in bowl.
  • Add green chilli and ginger in it and mix them well.
  • Add cumin powder, sendha namak, raisins, black pepper powder, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and coriander leaves.
  • Mix all ingredients well and make soft dough. 
  • Make the equal size Tikki of the dough.
  • Now take ghee in a pan and put the Tikki in it to pan.
  • Fry the Tikki get golden brown and garnish with coriander leaves.

Serve hot.

