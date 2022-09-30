Navratri Recipe 2022: Try making this Stir Fried Water Chestnut and Cottage Cheese recipe

Navratri Recipe 2022: If you are fasting during Navratra and want to have something healthy and tasty, here is a recipe with water chestnut and cottage cheese. Water chestnuts are not nuts but the aquatic tuber vegetables and are low in calories as they are 74% water. Water chestnut contains high amount of disease- fighting antioxidants and reduce the risk of heart disease. On the other hand Paneer is good source of protein. You can also add other vegetables which can be consumed during fasting.

Here is the recipe for Stir Fried Water Chestnut and Cottage Cheese curated by Chef Tushar Chahera.

Serves-2

Ingredients Quantities

Water chestnut halves (peeled) 200 grams

Cottage cheese cubes (Paneer) 200 grams

Ghee 2 tbsp.

Cumin seeds 2 tsp.

Whole red dried chillies 2 nos.

Tamarind paste 4 tbsp

Jaggery water 0.5 cups

Rock salt (senda namak) to taste

Red chili powder 1 tbsp.

Sesame seed 2 tsp.

For batter

Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata) 100 gms

Rock salt (senda namak) to taste

Method: