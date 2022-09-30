NewsNavratri
NAVRATRI 2022

Navratri Recipe 2022: Try making this Stir Fried Water Chestnut and Cottage Cheese recipe

 Try out this special Navratri recipe curated by Chef Tushar Chahera.

  • If you are fasting during Navratra and want to have something healthy and tasty, here is a recipe with water chestnut and cottage cheese.
  • Water chestnuts are not nuts but the aquatic tuber vegetables and are low in calories as they are 74% water.
  • Water chestnut contains high amount of disease- fighting antioxidants and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Navratri Recipe 2022: If you are fasting during Navratra and want to have something healthy and tasty, here is a recipe with water chestnut and cottage cheese. Water chestnuts are not nuts but the aquatic tuber vegetables and are low in calories as they are 74% water. Water chestnut contains high amount of disease- fighting antioxidants and reduce the risk of heart disease. On the other hand Paneer is good source of protein. You can also add other vegetables which can be consumed during fasting.

Here is the recipe for Stir Fried Water Chestnut and Cottage Cheese curated by Chef Tushar Chahera.

Serves-2

Ingredients                                                             Quantities                                          

Water chestnut halves (peeled)                          200 grams     

Cottage cheese cubes (Paneer)                           200 grams             

Ghee                                                                         2 tbsp.

Cumin seeds                                                            2 tsp.

Whole red dried chillies                                         2 nos.

Tamarind paste                                                       4 tbsp

Jaggery water                                                          0.5 cups

Rock salt (senda namak)                                        to taste

Red chili powder                                                     1 tbsp.

Sesame seed                                                            2 tsp.

For batter

Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata)                         100 gms

Rock salt (senda namak)                                       to taste

Method:

  • Take buckwheat flour in a bowl, add salt and keep adding water while mixing till the time you get covering consistency.
  • Heat oil in a pan for deep frying.
  • Dip and cover water chestnut halves and Paneer cubes into the batter and crisp fry them and reserve.
  • In a wok heat ghee and temper it with cumin seeds and whole red chili.
  • Now add tamarind pulp paste and red chili powder.
  • Then add jaggery water to form a sauce.
  • Season with rock salt.
  • Toss batter fried water chestnut and paneer in the sauce at high temperature.
  • Finish with sesame seeds or chopped coriander and serve hot.

