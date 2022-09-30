Navratri Recipe 2022: Try making this Stir Fried Water Chestnut and Cottage Cheese recipe
Try out this special Navratri recipe curated by Chef Tushar Chahera.
- If you are fasting during Navratra and want to have something healthy and tasty, here is a recipe with water chestnut and cottage cheese.
- Water chestnuts are not nuts but the aquatic tuber vegetables and are low in calories as they are 74% water.
- Water chestnut contains high amount of disease- fighting antioxidants and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Trending Photos
Navratri Recipe 2022: If you are fasting during Navratra and want to have something healthy and tasty, here is a recipe with water chestnut and cottage cheese. Water chestnuts are not nuts but the aquatic tuber vegetables and are low in calories as they are 74% water. Water chestnut contains high amount of disease- fighting antioxidants and reduce the risk of heart disease. On the other hand Paneer is good source of protein. You can also add other vegetables which can be consumed during fasting.
Here is the recipe for Stir Fried Water Chestnut and Cottage Cheese curated by Chef Tushar Chahera.
Serves-2
Ingredients Quantities
Water chestnut halves (peeled) 200 grams
Cottage cheese cubes (Paneer) 200 grams
Ghee 2 tbsp.
Cumin seeds 2 tsp.
Whole red dried chillies 2 nos.
Tamarind paste 4 tbsp
Jaggery water 0.5 cups
Rock salt (senda namak) to taste
Red chili powder 1 tbsp.
Sesame seed 2 tsp.
For batter
Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata) 100 gms
Rock salt (senda namak) to taste
Method:
- Take buckwheat flour in a bowl, add salt and keep adding water while mixing till the time you get covering consistency.
- Heat oil in a pan for deep frying.
- Dip and cover water chestnut halves and Paneer cubes into the batter and crisp fry them and reserve.
- In a wok heat ghee and temper it with cumin seeds and whole red chili.
- Now add tamarind pulp paste and red chili powder.
- Then add jaggery water to form a sauce.
- Season with rock salt.
- Toss batter fried water chestnut and paneer in the sauce at high temperature.
- Finish with sesame seeds or chopped coriander and serve hot.
Live Tv
More Stories