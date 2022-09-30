Navratri recipes 2022: Here is the EASY recipe for Chestnut Coconut Almond Cookies

New Delhi: As the season of festival has arrived and Navratri already here, even those who are most concerned about fitness and health indulge themselves in cheat meals and end up consuming desserts. However, we have brought you the recipe for a dish which is not only delicious but healthy too. Moreover, it can also be eaten during the fasting. Try this innovative and tempting recipe for Chestnut coconut almond cookies which is ideal for the occasion of Navratri.

Chef Sonia Gupta shared this mouth-watering recipe for Navratri:

INGREDIENTS

● 120 gm Chestnut flour

● 40 gm Coconut flour

● 50 gm Powdered sugar

● 1/8 tsp salt

● 110 gm unsalted butter

● 2 tbsp Milk

● 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

● 10-12 pieces of Almonds

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a bowl cream butter and sugar until the mixer becomes light and fluffy.

2. Add chestnut flour, coconut flour, salt, and cardamom powder.

3. Bind the ingredients to make a soft dough. In between add the milk to bind. Do not knead the dough else cookies will be chewy, not crunchy.

4. Divide the prepared dough into 12 equal (lemon side) balls and flatten each ball a bit.

5. Place all the shaped cookies on a baking tray and garnish with a piece of almond.

6. Now, bake these in the preheated oven at 160 C for 12-15 minutes.

7. Let the cookies cool down completely before serving.