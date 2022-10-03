Navratri recipes 2022: Try this delicious Kuttu ka Cheela recipe!

New Delhi: Navratri is not over yet. It will conclude on 4th of October with Maha Navmi. Since you will have to wait for one more day to have your favourite pizza or any other food, it does not necessarily mean that you will have to forget your taste buds. This mouth-watering Kuttu Ka Cheela is the easiest to make delicious recipe that you can have during breakfast, lunch or dinner. This can be best paired with tamarind chutney.

Here is the recipe for Kuttu Ka Cheela that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

Buckwheat (kuttu)

Green chilli

Ghee

Cumin seeds

Water

Red chilli powder

Powdered black pepper

Sendha namak

Cottage cheese

Ginger

Tamarind

Ginger powder

Sugar

Kuttu ka Cheela recipe

Firstly, make a batter using kuttu ka atta, 1 tsp sendha namak, cumin seeds and green chilli. Make sure that the batter is of pouring consistency. Take the hotplate or a non-stick pan and grease it with desi ghee. Heat it over medium flame and make a round pancake using the back of the spoon. Let it cook till it leaves the side. Make the topping of grated paneer.

Then, soak the tamarind in water for about 10-15 minutes. Add water to it and give a thin pouring consistency. Take a saucepan and heat it over medium flame. Add ginger powder, red chilli powder, sugar and black pepper powder. Stir well until it starts boiling. Simmer it till it thickens. Your tamarind chutney is ready.