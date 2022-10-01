Navratri Recipes 2022: Try This Healthy and Delicious Chocolate Banana Truffle Recipe

New Delhi: Chocolate Banana truffles are prepared using creamy bananas rather than heavy cream, which makes it calorie free. This easy to make dessert recipe has a smooth, silky coating with cream inside and is most delicious to consume anytime of the day.

To cook the recipe, all you need is only three ingredients: biscuits, ripe bananas, and chocolate. These are not unhealthy and thus kids can eat it too. Since they can be a great gift also, it becomes mandatory for you to try this recipe by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat this festive season.

Recipe for Chocolate Banana Recipe by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat :

INGREDIENTS

FOR BANANA BASE :

MASHED BANANA – 4 NO

SUGAR – 30 GM

WHIPPED CREAM – 600 GM

FOR CHOCOLATE BASE

DARK CHOCOLATE COMPOUND -100 GM

FRESH CREM – 50 GM

RICH CREAM – 300GM

RECIPE