NewsNavratri
NAVRATRI 2022

Navratri Recipes 2022: Try This Healthy and Delicious Chocolate Banana Truffle Recipe

Try out this calorie-free dessert recipe curated by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat for the festive season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Chocolate Banana truffles are prepared using creamy bananas rather than heavy cream, which makes it calorie free.
  • This easy to make dessert recipe has a smooth, silky coating with cream inside and is most delicious to consume anytime of the day.

Trending Photos

Navratri Recipes 2022: Try This Healthy and Delicious Chocolate Banana Truffle Recipe

New Delhi: Chocolate Banana truffles are prepared using creamy bananas rather than heavy cream, which makes it calorie free. This easy to make dessert recipe has a smooth, silky coating with cream inside and is most delicious to consume anytime of the day.

To cook the recipe, all you need is only three ingredients: biscuits, ripe bananas, and chocolate. These are not unhealthy and thus kids can eat it too. Since they can be a great gift also, it becomes mandatory for you to try this recipe by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat this festive season.

Recipe for Chocolate Banana Recipe by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat :

INGREDIENTS

FOR BANANA  BASE :

MASHED BANANA – 4 NO

SUGAR – 30 GM

WHIPPED CREAM – 600 GM

FOR CHOCOLATE BASE

DARK CHOCOLATE COMPOUND -100 GM

FRESH CREM – 50 GM

RICH CREAM – 300GM

 

RECIPE

  • Mash the banana in a bowl and add sugar in it and mix well.
  • Fold the banana batter into whip cream and set aside.
  • In a sauce pan take dark chocolate and fresh cream and boil it .
  • When it’s come on room temperature fold the whip cream.
  • Set the banana base at bottom and refrigerate.
  • After that pour chocolate base on top and refrigerate.
  • Garnish with chocolate curve  and serve cold.

Live Tv

Navratri 2022Navratri Recipesnavrtari food listNavratri food recipesNavratri dietDessert Recipeschocolate banana truffle

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!