Navratri Recipes 2022: Try This Healthy and Delicious Chocolate Banana Truffle Recipe
Try out this calorie-free dessert recipe curated by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat for the festive season.
- Chocolate Banana truffles are prepared using creamy bananas rather than heavy cream, which makes it calorie free.
- This easy to make dessert recipe has a smooth, silky coating with cream inside and is most delicious to consume anytime of the day.
-
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Chocolate Banana truffles are prepared using creamy bananas rather than heavy cream, which makes it calorie free. This easy to make dessert recipe has a smooth, silky coating with cream inside and is most delicious to consume anytime of the day.
To cook the recipe, all you need is only three ingredients: biscuits, ripe bananas, and chocolate. These are not unhealthy and thus kids can eat it too. Since they can be a great gift also, it becomes mandatory for you to try this recipe by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat this festive season.
Recipe for Chocolate Banana Recipe by Chef Navneet Shekhawaat :
INGREDIENTS
FOR BANANA BASE :
MASHED BANANA – 4 NO
SUGAR – 30 GM
WHIPPED CREAM – 600 GM
FOR CHOCOLATE BASE
DARK CHOCOLATE COMPOUND -100 GM
FRESH CREM – 50 GM
RICH CREAM – 300GM
RECIPE
- Mash the banana in a bowl and add sugar in it and mix well.
- Fold the banana batter into whip cream and set aside.
- In a sauce pan take dark chocolate and fresh cream and boil it .
- When it’s come on room temperature fold the whip cream.
- Set the banana base at bottom and refrigerate.
- After that pour chocolate base on top and refrigerate.
- Garnish with chocolate curve and serve cold.
Live Tv
More Stories