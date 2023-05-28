Neemrana Adds Another Feather To Their Wings With 'Three Waters,' Serene Heritage Property In Goa

New Delhi: Neemrana is all set to launch 'Three Waters', a serene heritage property in South Goa. Here, nature, heritage and history converge just as the three waters do.

The eternal poetry of the Sal river, the awesome mystery and grandeur of the sea, as well as the rejuvenating cleansing of a healing spring. Escape to Paradise: Neemrana's Three Waters will immerse you in a tropical oasis of tranquility by a pristine beach accessible only to the fisherfolk - and you! A journey of solitude and self-evolution.

The intimate property features seven, beautifully designed rooms – each offering their own views of the river, sea, a tropical forest or the inviting pool set amidst a picturesque palm-filled courtyard. Float into the junction where the earth seamlessly melds with water to allow Neemrana's 'Three Waters' to wade your consciousness with its serene embrace. Here the past and present meet.

Traverse traditional vibrant fishermen's homes and arrive at the 'last resort' in Betul village, a sanctuary where mechanized fishing is still prohibited. Cross the captivating 'Y' on the sea by boat, leading to one of Goa's most stunning sandy beaches.

Neemrana's 'Three Waters' offers an opportunity to witness this fascinating blend of your senses in this 'museo-tel', where a treasure trove of 9000 rare shells, corals and fossils creates an enchanting atmosphere as you dine at the Sea Horse, an intimate restaurant overlooking the water. Savor culinary delights while surrounded by this veritable marine museum. Satiate your taste buds with unforgettable local cuisines of fisherfolk at Neemrana's 'Three Waters'.

Each of the seven rooms at Neemrana's 'Three Waters' also pay homage to a distinct variety of the shell family, infusing your stay with elegance and charm. Immerse Yourself in local culture. Step outside and witness the fisherfolk skillfully weaving baskets, crafting nets, and fashioning canoes from sturdy tree trunks. Capture timeless camera moments as you watch toddy tappers nimbly ascend palm trees each morning or just observe vibrant saree-clad women expertly cracking oysters on the rocks while you relax on your private beach.

Discover the lesser-known ruins of Betul Fort, commissioned by Shivaji to protect the mouth of the Sal river and to tax ships. Or venture nearby to Cabo de Rama, a Hindu fort offering panoramic views of Goa.