New Year Gifting: 6 Types Of Thoughtful Year-End Gifts For Your Special Someone

As the year comes to an end, it is just the right time to express your gratitude to the special people in your life, who you truly care about. While a heartfelt card is always valued for the sentiments it brings, a gift will brighten up the eyes of even those who say, ‘I don’t need anything’. So whether it is your brother, father or friend, choose a gift wisely, and don’t just give them a materialistic gift, but something that conveys your deep care for them. Here are some areas where you can focus your attention and bestow some thoughtful gifts.

Personal Care

This is one of the most ignored aspects for men and one where the men will only turn to when we point out their dehydrated skin. Atulya, one of the fastest growing names in Ayurveda and nature-oriented personal care has come up with a gift box. It has a festive reindeer atop and consists of five personal care items. The Onion and Bhringraj range of shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil will give that much-needed respite to hair that needs nourishing, and strengthening with the help of anti-bacterial and bio active ingredients. The box also has a natural toner and cleanser in the form of Atulya rose water soap.

As we usher in a new year, Traya extends an invitation to delve into the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with its meticulously crafted combos, aiming to elevate your overall well-being. Focused on internal solutions for hair fall by identifying root causes, Traya introduces the Sleep Well Combo and Healthy Gut Combo. The Sleep Well Combo, a fusion of ancient Ayurvedic practices, includes Shatavari Nasal Drops and Scalp Oil with Calm Therapy Booster. Crafted with natural herbs, the nasal drops alleviate fatigue, boost immunity, and manage stress, promoting improved hair and skin health.

Enjoy a foamy, fresh, and fun bath while skin-conditioners work their magic, leaving your skin soft, moisturized, and glowing. Wash away the day's troubles with ITC Fiama Gel Bars. Uplift your mood and make every bath a highlight of your day.

Comfort dressing

It is winter season and the men are ready with their formal suits. But one cannot wear them everywhere and every day. DaMENSCH, one of India’s fastest-growing D2C menswear brands has recently launched its range of winter hoodies, sweatshirts and joggers. Available at their 25 exclusive offline retail stores as well as e-commerce portals, they are apt for travelling, casual meetings, lounging, picnics and also travelling. Made of soft, superior-quality fabrics, they have low piling. The winter wear range keeps style and comfort on the biggest pedestal and you can choose from a variety of contemporary colours, and also contrast and coordinate them with various layers. The hoodies are available in zipped and non-zipped variants and are perfect for temperatures ranging between 10 to 25 degrees centigrade. When you gift this range, be assured that you are gifting love and warmth too.

Beauty

O.P.I's 'Naughty N' Nice' collection—a limited edition blend of festive charm and mischievous allure. With 14 new shades, the palette combines saturated brights and rich tones, inviting individuals to embrace their dual nature during the holiday season. The collection offers 'naughty' dark metallics and glitters for a bold look, and 'nice' pastel metallics with rainbow effects for a playful twist. Departing from traditional holiday colors, the lineup includes subtle chrome options like 'Chill Em With Kindness' and multi-chrome metallics such as 'Five Golden Rules.'

The luxury Ayurvedic skincare brand, Sadhev announces the launch of its new Ayurvedic Rosehip & Hyaluronic Acid Serum that is natural, free of chemicals and is made from ethically sourced ingredients. Enriched with an amalgamation of Rosehip Seed Oil and Aloe Vera, the serum is anti-inflammatory which works wonders in refreshing the skin. Made using Hyaluronic Acid, that has excellent moisturising properties to hydrate the skin, the serum is also infused with Banana which helps in cell rejuvenation, making your skin feel all the more radiant and light-weight.

Beard Care

For the man who loves his beard, show him that you love what he loves. The gift pack from Beardo consists of Activated Charcoal Facewash, Godfather Beard Oil, Beard & Mustache Wax - Extra Strong, Mustache Growth Roll on, Whisky Smoke Perfume EDP. This combination of Award-winning skincare and fragrances is a complete package when it comes to beard care. It removes dirt and dead cells while it also styles and Nourishes your beard and moustache. While they just recently celebrated the No Shave November, It is important to understand that they will want to care more for their beard now. So let them flaunt their style, and be the pillar of support behind them, showing them that you truly care.

Fragrance that entices

Who doesn’t love a great fragrance? Louis Vuitton’s Pacific Chill evokes the regenerative vigour that reminds one of the infinite ocean. Master Perfumer Jacques CavallierBelletrud's bold aromatic creation, this detox-oriented cologne evokes nature's vigour, which revives the senses and opens the intellect. The vivid blackcurrant is complemented by notes of cédrat and lemon, coriander seeds and ambrette, basil, peppermint, and orange, providing an energising effect. This tranquil creation with subtle fruity undertones calms the soul, like a longing for the horizon. It has key notes of Blackcurrant, Cédrat, Basil, Lemon, Coriander etc.

Engage Yang, a blend of fruity and floral notes, opens with blackcurrant, mandarin, and apple, leading to a romantic depth of jasmine, rose, and orange flowers. Engage Femme, a premium perfume with fresh citrus notes and an aromatic floral base, celebrates femininity with warm amber and woods in the finish.

Fitness and style

When you wish to gift somebody good health, gift them a smartwatch which can track health metrics. When a smartwatch scores a 10 on 10 styles, you get the perfect amalgamation of style and utility. Pebble has recently introduced Pebble X Pepe smartwatch in partnership with Pepe jeans. The BT calling smartwatch has a denim leather strap with an infinite 1.39” HD display. The innovative design stands testimony to the fact that men too love to be fashionable. The Pebble X Pepe Jeans timepiece includes enhanced calling functions, alerts, reminders, and an AI Voice Assistant that responds to your every command.

Spread good health and cheer in the new year with the gift of wellness - help your loved ones nourish both their body and mind by opting for the Wellness Combo Pack from the House of Steadfast Nutrition containing a bottle each of Ashwagandha, Fish Oil, and Multivitamin. Bonus - it improves brain and skin health too. Steadfast Nutrition’s Multivitamin is 100% vegetarian and is a thoughtful gift for your friends and family in the tiring festive season - it supports energy levels, fulfils nutrient deficiencies, and is worth considering as a gifting option during this time when one tends to indulge in not-so-nutritious processed food.