Odisha's First Vegan Youth Climate Conference: Uniting For A Greener Tomorrow

We are excited to announce Odisha's first Vegan Youth Climate Conference, Odisha Conference of Youth (OCOY) a transformative event that aims to empower young individuals to address climate change through the lens of veganism and sustainable living. This conference, organized by Youth4Water Plus and Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation, Plant based treaty along with other partners like Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Y20, G20, UNICEF, UN India, Animal Save India, FORCE, Sattvic Soul Foundation, Youth for Sustainability, PANTISS, ClimAct, IFI, Odisha Live, asja, Antaranga and BPE, will take place 9th to 11th August 2023 in AIC-NITF Bhubaneswar and invites young individuals from all walks of life to participate in this transformative gathering.

The Vegan Youth Climate Conference seeks to create a unique platform where young individuals can explore the powerful connection between veganism and climate action. By adopting a plant-based lifestyle, attendees will discover how their dietary choices can contribute to mitigating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and protecting the planet for future generations.

Key highlights of the Vegan Youth Climate Conference include:

Expert insights on the climate-vegan nexus: Esteemed speakers from the fields of environmental science, climate activism, and sustainable agriculture will present evidence-based research and insights on the environmental impact of animal agriculture and the role of veganism in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Panel discussions and workshops: Engaging panel discussions will focus on the intersection of climate change, biodiversity loss, and animal welfare. Workshops will provide practical tips and information on adopting a vegan lifestyle, minimizing waste, and making eco-conscious choices.

Youth-led climate initiatives: The conference will showcase inspiring youth-led initiatives that are making a difference in the fight against climate change. Young climate activists, advocates, and entrepreneurs will share their stories, challenges, and successes, motivating others to take meaningful action.

Cooking demonstrations and workshops: Participants will have the opportunity to attend interactive cooking demonstrations and workshops, where experienced vegan chefs will showcase delicious plant-based recipes, provide practical cooking tips, and debunk common myths surrounding vegan cuisine. These sessions will empower young individuals to adopt and enjoy a vegan lifestyle with ease.

Networking and collaboration opportunities: The Vegan Youth Climate Conference aims to foster connections among young individuals who are passionate about climate action and sustainability. Participants will have the chance to network with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and form partnerships for future collaborative projects.

By organizing Odisha's first Vegan Youth Climate Conference, Youth4Water Plus hopes to inspire and empower the youth of the state to be active agents of change in the battle against climate change. By making informed choices and adopting a vegan lifestyle, we can collectively create a more sustainable and compassionate future for Odisha and the planet.